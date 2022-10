This Riviera Blue 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Is Looking for a New Owner

Chassis number WP0CA2A19FS800421 was originally delivered to Pacific Porsche of Torrance, California. Titled in that state before it was purchased by the current owner in 2019, the mid-engine legend from Zuffenhausen is offered with a clean title in the name of the owner’s Montana LLC. The front end’s underside panels aren’t as clean, though, due to a few scrapes.Supplied with the window sticker that shows a total price of just under a million bucks, this example of the breed was optioned with a front-axle lift system ($10,500) and body-color piping on the seats ($7,000). The Riviera Blue paint-to-sample color was $21k. One of approximately 300 units built for the U.S. market, number 421 originally retailed at $979,600 out the door, a great bundle of cash that - adjusted for inflation - converts to $1,230,000.The belly of the beast was designed by Porsche with help from Penske Racing. Derived from the naturally-aspirated mill of the RS Spyder that competed in the Le Mans Prototype Class 2 category, the force-fed powerplant in the 918 Spyder features the same firing order as the racing car. The 4.6-liter V8 in the road-going car produces 887 horsepower and 944 pound-foot (1,280 Nm) of torque in conjunction with two electric motors. The rear motor runs through the dual-clutch transmission while the front motor is a single-gear affair.During independent testing, the 918 Spyder was clocked at 351.5 kilometers per hour (218.4 miles per hour). 2.2 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kph), onto a 9.8-second quarter mile run, also need to be mentioned.