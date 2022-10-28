This Riviera Blue 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Is Looking for a New Owner

Just a little over 900 examples of the 918 Spyder plug-in hypercar were made, and only a few of them were specified with a paint-to-sample color like the Riviera Blue-finished car we’ve found on Bring a Trailer. Currently going for $1,500,000 after eight bids, the Weissach-equipped model in the gallery is number 421 of 918 produced by the German automaker.
Chassis number WP0CA2A19FS800421 was originally delivered to Pacific Porsche of Torrance, California. Titled in that state before it was purchased by the current owner in 2019, the mid-engine legend from Zuffenhausen is offered with a clean title in the name of the owner’s Montana LLC. The front end’s underside panels aren’t as clean, though, due to a few scrapes.
Supplied with the window sticker that shows a total price of just under a million bucks, this example of the breed was optioned with a front-axle lift system ($10,500) and body-color piping on the seats ($7,000). The Riviera Blue paint-to-sample color was $21k. One of approximately 300 units built for the U.S. market, number 421 originally retailed at $979,600 out the door, a great bundle of cash that - adjusted for inflation - converts to $1,230,000.
The belly of the beast was designed by Porsche with help from Penske Racing. Derived from the naturally-aspirated mill of the RS Spyder that competed in the Le Mans Prototype Class 2 category, the force-fed powerplant in the 918 Spyder features the same firing order as the racing car. The 4.6-liter V8 in the road-going car produces 887 horsepower and 944 pound-foot (1,280 Nm) of torque in conjunction with two electric motors. The rear motor runs through the dual-clutch transmission while the front motor is a single-gear affair.
During independent testing, the 918 Spyder was clocked at 351.5 kilometers per hour (218.4 miles per hour). 2.2 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kph), onto a 9.8-second quarter mile run, also need to be mentioned.
