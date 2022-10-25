Mariah Carey Poses With Her Late Dad’s Now Fully-Restored Porsche 356 Speedster

Mariah Carey honored her late dad, Alfred, in the best way possible. In a new post on what would’ve been his birthday, the singer posed with her dad’s restored Porsche 356 Speedster.
Mariah Carey thought of the most beautiful way to honor her late father, Alfred Roy Carey, and the thing she came up with was fully restoring his Porsche a while ago.
Now, on what would've been his birthday, the 52-year-old singer posted several pictures, including one with her behind the wheel of the red convertible, and some of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in it. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday to you my Father Alfred Roy Carey.. The car you never got to finish is lovingly restored, complete with your spirit and my children.” She added: “Sorry I never told you, all I wanted to say.” Her dad passed away twenty years ago.
You can see that the beautiful classic convertible comes with tan leather interior and original chrome parts and wheels. The “All I Want for Christmas” singer has previously mentioned the importance of this car in her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where she says that he "adored" it. She didn’t reveal in which state the car was when she started restoring it, or which changes it underwent.
Mariah also had it in her music video for her collaboration song with Miguel, “#Beautiful,” back in 2013. She said at the time that it was “very exciting for me because we’re featuring my father’s [Porsche Speedster] that he had his whole life and never was able to finish it up, and I did that in honor of him. This is the first time anyone’s ever going to really see it, for me, it’s a big deal.”
The Porsche 356 was the car that started it all, Porsche’s first production automobile line. The 356 was created by the son of the brand’s founder, Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche, and it included four series, the original ("pre-A"), followed by the 356 A, 356 B, and the 356 C, spreading from 1948 to 1966. The one Mariah’s late father owned seems to be a 356 A, which was available between 1955 and 1959.
And, although her father didn’t get to see the convertible’s restoration complete, Mariah seems to take great care of it.
