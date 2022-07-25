Nick Cannon Spends Quality Time With His and Mariah Carey's Twins in His Rolls-Royce

Just because you’re on your way to a destination doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the journey. Television host and rapper Nick Cannon did just that, as he rapped with his twins, Monroe and Morrocan, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, while riding in his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Nick Cannon might be the proud dad of seven children (with a couple more on the way), but he’s trying his hardest to spend quality time with all of them. He just hung out with his oldest children, the twins he shares with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Morrocan, 11. The comedian and television host was married to the pop star from 2008 to 2016, filing for divorce in 2014.
But they continued to co-parent successfully and, despite the fact that Cannon has welcomed five more children, he tries to be present in all of their lives.
In a new video posted on his social media account over the weekend, Cannon was behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with Morrocan in the passenger seat and Monroe in the back, while blasting late Black Rob’s music. The comedian wrote: “So dope when your children have a love and respect for the culture that you love and respect!!!”
From the short video, we also get a look at the interior of Cannon’s Cullinan, which has red interior leather seats, with a sunroof instead of a Starlight Headliner. The exterior of the SUV is white-clean and it has been fitted with aftermarket wheels from Savini Wheels.
Cannon is a man of many talents, as his resume includes acting, rapping, television hosting, and comedy. But, besides all that, he also has a passion for custom high-end vehicles. A few years back, he started a joint automotive shop called Ncredible Motorsports, with Lonnie Walker from 310 Motoring.
And given his passion for cars, a fine example like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan couldn’t miss from his collection.
But they continued to co-parent successfully and, despite the fact that Cannon has welcomed five more children, he tries to be present in all of their lives.
In a new video posted on his social media account over the weekend, Cannon was behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with Morrocan in the passenger seat and Monroe in the back, while blasting late Black Rob’s music. The comedian wrote: “So dope when your children have a love and respect for the culture that you love and respect!!!”
From the short video, we also get a look at the interior of Cannon’s Cullinan, which has red interior leather seats, with a sunroof instead of a Starlight Headliner. The exterior of the SUV is white-clean and it has been fitted with aftermarket wheels from Savini Wheels.
Cannon is a man of many talents, as his resume includes acting, rapping, television hosting, and comedy. But, besides all that, he also has a passion for custom high-end vehicles. A few years back, he started a joint automotive shop called Ncredible Motorsports, with Lonnie Walker from 310 Motoring.
And given his passion for cars, a fine example like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan couldn’t miss from his collection.