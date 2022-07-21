Za'Darius Smith's Ride to Training Camp Is His Recent Purchase, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In early June, Za’Darius Smith received his latest addition to his garage: a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Now, he’s very excited about it, sharing a picture of it as his ride to training camp.
Minnesota Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith splashed on a custom, fully-loaded Rolls-Royce Cullinan last month, working on it with Champion Motoring, a famous dealership among celebrities and top-tier athletes from San Diego, California.
The team at Champion Motoring modified the SUV exactly how Za’Darius wanted, with a clean, white exterior, and “Pepsi Blue seats.” The NFL star was thrilled about the result, hopping in the comments of the post shared by the dealership. He wrote that his new ride looks “good, like right on,” adding two fire emojis.
Almost two months later, Za’Darius Smith shows he’s very pleased with how it turned up, because he showed it off in a new post on social media, smiling wide at the camera from the back seat. He captioned the set, “That feeling you get when you’re heading into training camp??”
And that’s quite a ride he has because the bespoke Rolls-Royce also marks his first “foreign” vehicle. Which makes a great choice, because the Cullinan, the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, will help the 29-year-old feel as sophisticated and comfortable as it gets.
The vehicle has also been fitted with 26” matching aftermarket wheels from Forgiato and it has a Starlight Headliner, plus two screens attached to the back of the front seats.
Introduced in 2018, the Cullinan is put in motion by Rolls-Royce's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels. The SUV is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
