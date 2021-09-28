Nick Cannon Pranks Kevin Hart by Wrapping His Face On the Actor's Private Jet

3 Kevin Hart Gets in the Passenger Seat for a Change, and His Daughter Is Driver

It all started when Nick Cannon bought Kevin Hart a llama for his birthday. Hart was probably expecting something more expensive and less... alive. So he took it to an actual billboard and made fun of Cannon welcoming four of his seven children just this year, writing: "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon," and provided Cannon's phone number. A retaliation was definitely coming, and it's next level. We waited for a few months, but now, in an effort to promote his new self-titled talk show, "Nick Cannon", he revealed his prank to Hart. In the beginning of the video we see the actor driving up to the airport hanger in a Porsche 911 Turbo S . Let's stop right here for a second and talk this one through. As you might know, Hart loves cars, and it's no surprise to see him with another model every time. The new 911 Turbo S comes with a newly developed, direct-injected 3.75-liter engine, with an output of 650 horsepower. It was paired up to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. With all these aces up its sleeve, it is quicker than the electric Taycan Turbo S, reaching a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph), and accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.7 seconds. Going back to the prank, Hart's heart must have skipped a beat when he saw that his private jet looked different. What was actually different about it? Well... Nick Cannon smiled from up there, as the actor's aicraft was wrapped in a poster promoting the comedian's new TV show. In an interview later, he jokes saying he is "throwing the plane in the trash." Cannon wrote back: "Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face! So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! " Cannon says the wrapping won't come off for like a month, so at least it's not permanent. But, in the end, it's all love between the two friends, and Hart congratulated Cannon for his new talk show, and it looks like there was no harm, no foul after all.