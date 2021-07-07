Kevin Hart Gets in the Passenger Seat for a Change, and His Daughter Is Driver

5 Kevin Hart Surprises Daughter With a Mercedes SUV on Her 16th Birthday

A rich dad, but a dad nonetheless. And that includes wondering where the time flies when his baby daughter takes him out for a ride and he realizes she’s almost grown up.



Kevin Hart, like most celebrities out there, is very active on social media. He often posts photos with his cars, which makes sense, because he’s a known car collector and just had his muscle car series, and his cars.



This is one of those times. “My little girl is growing up.... #Harts,” Hart writes in the caption to a photo of himself in the passenger seat, while his 16-year-old daughter is smiling in the driver seat. She’s not looking at the camera, so she must be on the road – kudos to her for having her priorities straight.



Presumably, she’s driving the



That Kevin Hart, multi-millionaire, car enthusiast and Hollywood’s most recognizable funnyman, is also a regular family man behind closed door is not some kind of earth-shattering discovery. Neither is it surprising, so this isn’t about that. But it is refreshing to see a celebrity like Hart still be relatable – and that’s part of his appeal with worldwide audiences. He could be any dad, either panicking in the passenger seat because the teen doing the driving truly sucks at it, or the opposite: the dad glowing with pride at how well his offspring handles themselves.



Editor's note: The gallery shows the Mercedes-Benz Heaven got as her first car, when she turned 16. The gallery shows the Mercedes-Benz Heaven got as her first car, when she turned 16.