Kevin Hart Is Selling His Custom, Awesome 1977 Ford Bronco 4x4

Kevin Hart is not just Hollywood’s hardest working (funny)man and a known car enthusiast: he is also quite the collector of one-offs vehicles. He has a taste for restomods , and this is one of them: a custom, awesome 1977 Ford Bronco 4x4 in cherry red. 13 photos



If this Bronco looks familiar, it’s because Hart showed it off in a Jay Leno’s Garage episode back in 2019, the one in which the duo went off-roading in the



Built specifically for Hart, this Bronco is powered by a 5.0-liter fuel-injected 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a Dana twin-stick transfer case. It has Crane electronic ignition, powered by an Optima battery hidden under the passenger seat, custom exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers, and custom aluminum radiator with a free flowing K&N intake air filter element. The Bronco sits high on custom suspension and rides on 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires fitted on color-matched 17-inch Fuel wheels.



The interior is done in black leather with red stitching accents, with reclining front bucket seats and a back bench. A Bluetooth/USB/Pandora Kenwood head unit connected to four JL Audio speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer provides the soundtrack for all adventures. A new black Bestop soft-top is included.



Perhaps the best part about this one-off



The listing doesn’t offer an estimate on the restomod but, on the same Leno episode, it came with a valuation of $57,000.



