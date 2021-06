Kevin Hart Is Selling His Custom, Awesome 1977 Ford Bronco 4x4

It’s about to be auctioned off with Barrett-Jackson during the upcoming Las Vegas event (June 17-19), so you could say Hart is doing some light early summer cleaning of his garage . Considering he started his own car club and will be buying and flipping the club’s builds, one could assume he’s making some room in case he sees something he likes.If this Bronco looks familiar, it’s because Hart showed it off in a Jay Leno’s Garage episode back in 2019, the one in which the duo went off-roading in the monstrous Sherp ATV . You can see it in the video below, starting at the 3-minute mark. The Bronco was then turned into a punchline for Leno’s jokes, including how his (Leno’s) wife also drove one to her book club, and how it’s perfect for off-roading on the golf course. Granted, anything is rendered golf cart-like when compared against the Sherp.Built specifically for Hart, this Bronco is powered by a 5.0-liter fuel-injected 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a Dana twin-stick transfer case. It has Crane electronic ignition, powered by an Optima battery hidden under the passenger seat, custom exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers, and custom aluminum radiator with a free flowing K&N intake air filter element. The Bronco sits high on custom suspension and rides on 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires fitted on color-matched 17-inch Fuel wheels.The interior is done in black leather with red stitching accents, with reclining front bucket seats and a back bench. A Bluetooth/USB/Pandora Kenwood head unit connected to four JL Audio speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer provides the soundtrack for all adventures. A new black Bestop soft-top is included.Perhaps the best part about this one-off Ford Bronco , even better than its celebrity provenance, is that it has only 700 miles (1,126 km) recorded since the project was completed. Whether to the golf course or on actual trails, Hart didn’t take this Bronco out that much.The listing doesn’t offer an estimate on the restomod but, on the same Leno episode, it came with a valuation of $57,000.