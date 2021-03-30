Kevin Hart Bought This Minty $825,000 1959 Corvette Convertible

This weekend's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale was full of big numbers regarding everything from brand new Fords to a Cobra belonging to its famous maker. But this 1959 Corvette custom convertible also sold for an impressive $825,000 and it appears to belong to one of the biggest celebrity collectors right now.
We're talking about Kevin Hart, who has got more interesting cars than we can remember and was in Arizona to bid on this impeccably restored classic. Multiple sources indicate he bought the Chevy sports car, and we've even got a live photo from the event, linking him to Lot #1358.
Even though this looks like your grandpa's old Corvette, the gigantic EVOD one-off wheels should immediately give this away as an expensive build. They have white walls, true, but don't let that trick. At its core, the 1959 Corvette is based on a much stronger Art Morrison chassis featuring a C7 Corvette front suspension, finished to show condition in Cadillac Grey powder coating.
Further modern improvements include Strange Engineering coilovers, Wilwood 6-piston brakes with 14-inch front rotors, custom independent rear suspension, and a fully-adjustable ride. For power, we get a V8 with all the modern bells and whistles, namely the direct-injected 6.2-liter LT2 sending 460 horsepower to the robust 4-speed 4L75e automatic transmission.
We must say that the Fanny Green paint and Linen-colored leather interior are not what we'd associate with Kevin and his collection. Remember that he has one full-carbon 1970 Dodge Charger with a 1000 hp Hellephant in the garage with a carbon Plymouth Superbird on its way.
It doesn't get more aggressive than those two, so maybe the famous actor/comedian wants a weekend cruiser, something a bit more relaxed. Who doesn't? Then again, the $825,000 is out of the financial rich of most enthusiasts.
