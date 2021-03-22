Kevin Hart Surprises Daughter With a Mercedes SUV on Her 16th Birthday

2 Kevin Hart Probably Added a New Ferrari 488 Pista to His Collection

Your first car is memorable for a variety of reasons: the sense of newfound freedom, the obligatory stepping stone toward adulthood, the brand new driving experience and the learning curve that comes with it. 6 photos



Exceptions to the rule do exist, of course, and you have to look no farther than celebrities’ kids to find them. In the world of multi-millionaire stars, a decent first car is a brand new Mercedes SUV .



Kevin Hart’s eldest child, Heaven, turned 16 earlier this month, and the actor and his ex-wife, Torrei, celebrated by hosting a Sweet Sixteen party at the house this weekend. The event was put together by bDASHd Event Planning and Bakery, which posted videos of the party on social media. This is where the video below also popped up, showing the moment in which Heaven got her birthday present from her dad.



In the video, Heaven is being escorted outside the house by her mom, Torrei. Parked in the driveway, she finds a brand new SUV: what looks very much like a



As you probably expected, reactions to the video range from “way to go, Kevin” for doing his best to give his kids a good life to “way to spoil them, you irresponsible parent!” In the end, it’s no one’s business what one does for their kids, with their own money. But maybe it should come as no surprise that Kevin Hart, a well-known



