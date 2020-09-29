Modern Porsche 959 Redesign Looks Astounding, Would Sell like Hot Cakes

5 30 Years Later, U.S. Porsche Carrera Cup Fans Are Finally Getting the Action

Most people agree the Porsche 959 was ahead of its time in terms of engineering, but most people also think its design made it a bit of an oddball.



Unfortunately for Porsche, its model didn't enjoy that title for long as the Italians in Maranello quickly fought back with the equally wonderful



Luckily, with the heat of the moment gone, people now like to look back on both cars with equal fondness. Their rivalry is considered the starting point for everything that followed in the performance vehicle segment and, if you consider all the firsts these two models brought, it's easy to understand why.



For all its engineering greatness, the 959 was never the best car to look at by common standards. However, its technological advancements made it a lot easier for people to get over its weird proportions and, particularly, that huge rear overhang.



Well, it turns out that overhang wasn't as massive as your eyes would have you believe. The Sketch Monkey, one of our favorite digital artists and pretty famous YouTube and Instagram user decided to imagine what a modern



It turns out that the rear overhang is pretty much the same length as on a contemporary



The Sketch Monkey took a three-quarters rear image of the 959 and proceeded to apply some modern Porsche design elements to create a 2021 successor for the classic model. We can't tell whether it's the 959's aura (it probably is) that makes us love the end product so much or it truly is a nice design, but we'd instantly splash the cash if this were something you could buy at a dealership. And, we suspect, a lot of other people would feel the same way about it.



You can watch the entire process in the clip below, as well as a quick deconstruction of the original 959's design.



