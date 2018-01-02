autoevolution
 

Porsche 992 Cabriolet Spied With The Roof Down In Chilly Stuttgart

If you’ve been keeping count, the 911 is now in its seventh generation, the third since the changeover from air- to water-cooled boxer engines. But as the 991.2 rides off into the sunset, the 992 prepares to repurpose the Neunelfer into a sportier machine.
These photos of the 992 Cabriolet show the extent of the evolution, because as it’s always the case with the 911, Porsche doesn’t dare to tread down the path of revolution in order to keep the purists happy. The wider tracks give a more hunkered-down stance compared to the existing generation, and looking at the rear, that’s some serious cooling for a serious-looking ass.

“The light bar is a nod to the 930 Turbo, isn’t it?” If you see it that way, ignoring the fact that the MSB-based Panamera and MLB Evo-based Cayenne bear a similar lighting signature, then you’re probably right. But in comparison to the first turbocharged 911 to hit the public roads, the light bar of the 992 is made up of four elements instead of three. And that’s no coincidence considering that each headlight features four LED daytime running lights.

Admired from the profile, there’s no denying the 992 looks more purposeful than the 991 and 991.2 thanks to the larger footprint. Mind you, there’s still debate as to what platform hides under the skin. Most voices claim we’re dealing with an evolution of the MMB, whilst fewer people suggest that Porsche might’ve developed an all-new architecture for the 911.

Whatever backbone the 992 has, there’s no denying it’s developed with some sort of electrification in mind. Not on the level of the Mission E, but a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid confirmed by the brand's chairman at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Oliver Blume didn’t give a launch date for the most eco-friendly 911 of them all, but gave indication that it would be added to the lineup after the eighth-generation model undergoes the mid-cycle refresh.

Regarding the world debut of the 992, the most likely is fall premiere for a spring 2019 release for the 2019 (or 2019.5) model year. As for the oily bits, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer in the 991.2 should be nudging 400 ponies from the current rating of 370 metric horsepower and 450 Nm (331 pound-feet) in the base Carrera. The Turbo S, meanwhile, is rumored to pack 630 PS.
