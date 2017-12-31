Rhodium Silver 2018 Porsche 911 GT3: Reportedly The Least Popular Color

With 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 deliveries now well underway across the world (Paint to Sample deliveries are included), the time has come to talk statistics.
3 photos
And while hues such Chalk
and Miami Blue
are obviously popular (we've come across multiple spottings of such colors), it seems that the least popular shade is Rhodium Silver. At least this is what we find out from an Instagram account belonging to an aficionado who supposedly works at a Porsche dealership.
"Rhodium Silver doesn't get enough love: according to the latest sales stats it's the least-picked color on the 991.2 GT3,
" Instagram user jls911 states in a post that showed up on Friday.
And while we don't know what specific data the said stats involve, we have to admit that the sightings we monitor haven't delivered too many examples dressed in this hue so far.
The Neunelfer lover we'retalking about also takes the time to deliver a real-world take on the color.
"Such a shame, it's incredible in real life. Classy and striking at the same time, it'd be my pick if the GT3 would be used daily. Andreas Preuninger's favorite too,
" we are being told.
And if you take a good look at the image above, the man seems to be right - the pic shows a Rhodium Silver GT3 that has recently reached its ower via US dealer Porsche Irvine.
Admittedly, this is one of those colors that boost the understated aura of the Neunelfer, which is here even with the aggressive aero bits of the GT3.
Of course, this allows the rear-engined machine to strengthen its connection to its ancestors, since the Neunelfer has always sported such an appearance.
So, if you happen to be in the market for a Gen 2 GT3, you might want to pay close attention to Rhodium Silver when configuring your beast.
