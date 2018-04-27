Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Racecar Spied at Monza, Has PDK, New Rear Wing

With the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 imminent, the time has come to meet the racing incarnation of the mid-engined machine. And what an encounter this is, with the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport having been spotted while flying on the Monza track in Italy.
Porsche has already confirmed that the 718 incarnation of the GT4 will once again spark a Clubsport model, with the track-only machine set to debut after the street car.
And the tester we have here showcases plenty of novelties. The machine comes with an aerodynamic package that's considerably more aggressive than the one of the replaced racer.
The top-hinged rear wing dominates the setup, while another element that sticks out is the rear valance - the new diffuser meets a fresh exhaust setup, with the latter once again fueling the rumors about the 4.0-liter flat-six 911 motor for the GT4.
You don't have to listen to closely to figure out that this 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport comes with a PDK tranny. And as with the previous models, we're expecting the racecar to come in dual-clutch form (stopwatch noblesse oblige), while the street vehicle should only be offered with a manual, with this being an effort to prevent Neunelfer cannibalization.
When Porsche introduced the Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the carmaker was surprised by the demand for the entry-level customer racecar. And while the carmaker did offer two versions of the mid-engined delight (one for track days and one with a racing homologation), production was capped at 400 unit.
Well, the newcomer will still arrive in two flavors, but we should see that production figure being boosted following the said positive response.
It's worth noting that Monza has turned into Porsche racecar testing heaven these days, since we've also spied the new 911 GT3 R on the Italian racetrack. We're looking at the circuit version of the 2019 GT3 RS, which should debut by the end of the year.
