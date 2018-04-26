Ruby Star 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks the Part in Oman

autoevolution
 

With all the talk about the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its 6:56 Nurburgring lap time, we mustn't forget about the 991.2-incarnation GT3. With its melange of road and track assets, the non-RS model is a technical jewel that suits daily driving duties better than the Rennsport model, while coming at half the price of the Green Hell record-holding 911 GT2 RS.
Then again, it's not difficult to keep the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 under the spotlights, since we often happen to come across special incarnations of the machine. And the latest example of this is delivered by the one sitting before you.

Sure, this might look like a Pink car to somebody outside the Zuffenhausen realm, but to Porschephiles, it's a Ruby Star car.

The German toy is adorned with black stripes featuring Porsche script and this cover both its top section and its sides - since the stripes come in black, they create a strong contrast, while matching the black inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.

As for the shoes of the car, the GT Division animal rides on the satin platinum wheels, which don't do a very good job at concealing the banana-colored brake calipers of the thing (this hue signals the presence of carbon-ceramic brakes).

And while the said stopping hardware might make one believe this GT3 features a track spec, you should know that the machine skips the chronograph-friendly PDK, going for a three-pedal setup instead.

The pics we have here don't include the cabin and yet we can notice the full bucket seats of the Porscha.

The rear-engined delight has recently been delivered to Oman and, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this beast to our attention explains, it seems the country is on an ascending trend when it comes to Paint To Sample Porsches

And, to give you some statistics, we'll mention this is the third documented Ruby Star Gen 2 GT3, while being the third PTS 991.2-gen GT3 in Oman (the other two machines are dressed in Brewster Green and Viper Green).



 

