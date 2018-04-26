Ruby Star 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks the Part in Oman

A brand new PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; formerly Rubystone Red; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered in Oman recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin platinum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. It is the 5th known Ruby Star .2 GT3 in the world, as well as the 3rd PTS .2 GT3 for the country of Oman alone (the others being Brewster Green and Viper Green). Oman is among the countries that are witnessing a significant growth in PTS cars, and I am very happy to see this trend. Many thanks to @porscheclub_oman for the first photos of this car. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:45am PDT