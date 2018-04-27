autoevolution
 

New Porsche 911 GT3 R Racecar Based on 2019 911 GT3 RS Spied Testing on Monza

27 Apr 2018, 10:09 UTC
by
If you fancy the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, you might also want to throw a glance at its racecar incarnation. Sure, we can't get into the details of the circuit beast, which uses the GT3 R label, since Porsche is still testing the newcomer, but we now have a spyshot of the thing.
Lizzard Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in PragueLizzard Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Prague
The new Porsche 911 GT3 R has been caught doing its thing on the Monza circuit in Italy, as you can notice in the image we have here.

And if the aerodynamic treatment on the street car seems extreme, the aero bits and pieces on the circuit machine will certainly swipe you off your feet.

As for the motivation, expect the new model to maintain the 4.0-liter capacity for the naturally aspirated engine. Nevertheless, the flat-six motor will be replaced by a newer unit, as it has been the case with the street car's engine.

The soon-to-be-replaced model entered service for the 2016 season and we can't wait to see the newcomer at work.

As for the pricing of the newcomer, you could probably use the money you'd spend on a GT3 RS to cover the deposit for the GT3 R, as the racecar costs about half a million euro.

Now, the prototype seen in this image differs from the test car we showed you yesterday, a 911 GT2 RS-based model that was also spotted on Monza. Nevertheless, that machine received a more extensive coverage, so we have a video of the beast.

Nevertheless, we can't know what hides underneath the bodies of the testers. So while this is obviously the new GT3 R and we supposed the GT2 RS-based prototype would be a new racecar, we could be looking at the same package disguised in different ways - for one thing, the 991.2 GT3 RS has borrowed quite a few components from the GT2 RS.

 

New GT3 R being tested at Monza, this upgraded version looks impressive to say the least! #gmgracing #porsche #gt3r #racing

A post shared by James Sofronas (@jamessofronas) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

