Pontiac GTO "Judge Mental" Brings Disorder in the Court

Back in the day, Pontiac didn't rest on the laurels of the original 1964 GTO, which is credited for popularizing the muscle car genre, coming up with a second generation that was just as amazing for 1968. Well, the rendering sitting before us revolves around the latter, taking the infamous GTO Judge down the digital restomodding route.
With the competition in the muscle car segment having already reached a sky-high level, Pontiac decided to augment the styling and tech assets of the second-gen GTO with a cultural reference, introducing the GTO Judge for 1969.
The nameplate was inspired by the multiple comedy routines of the time, with the model thus displaying a humorous take on the authority normally associated with the court.
And while the initial concept should've seen the car offering massive performance on a budget by skipping various exterior or interior goodies, the production version was the opposite of that: an option package that allowed customers to enjoy better value for a large number of features.
Now, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel decided to build on the styling cues of the late 1960s icon by using an extreme approach, with most of the transformation linked to the vehicle's road connection.
As such, the air suspension means the Poncho nearly touches the road, while its wheels are spectacular enough to draw attention on their own. We're looking at a super-sized version of the Turbofan wheels that saw 1970s/1980s racecars enjoying some extra downforce and brake cooling (the latest production implementation can be found on the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, albeit with a somewhat different look).
Naturally, such rolling hardware required flared arches, but the latter are quite restrained, at least by digital build standards.
The grey shade that covers the car not only contrasts with the vivid hues of the original, but also allows the new powertrain setup to shine, literally - staying true to the actual GTO Judge, this pixel creation maintains the N/A nature of its V8 heart, albeit while sporting glorious velocity stacks.
The hood cutout for those individual throttle bodies is on the house and the same goes for the photorealistic look of the rendering.
