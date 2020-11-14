Ford Mustang Stinger Is the Korean Muscle Car

A muscle car from South Korea, what kind of proposal is this? Well, the rendering sitting before us might showcase a Mustang with the front end of a Stinger, but there's more to the pixel mix that that.
We're not expecting to see anybody going through the trouble of fitting the front end of the Kia Stinger to a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 - hey, this rendering did it so you don't have to. And we can thank Brad Alderman of the Nose Swap Nation Facebook group for the giggles.
Nevertheless, there are quite a few aficionados who would love to see the South Korean automotive producer bringing an old-school, two-door coup alongside the four-door coupe that is the Stinger. So, could this be possible?
Keep in mind that Kia's sister company, Hyundai, not only offered the Genesis Coupe between 2008 and 2016, but also challenged the Mustang in its marketing efforts, even though it never delivered on the expectations revolving around a V8 range-topper.
However, there are multiple reports talking about Genesis, the company's premium sub-brand, preparing to introduce a large coupe next year.
As for Kia itself, we could see the carmaker introducing a coupe in all-electric form. For one, back in 2018, Peter Schreyer, the man behind the styling of the original Audi TT, who led Kia's design department at the time (he was replaced by Karim Habib in September last year), mentioned that the company could come up with a two-door EV.
After all, with electric vehicles needing all the help they can get in terms of generating emotion, such a path should come natural.
And while crossovers and SUVs are the priorities, we have to remind you that Kia's Plan S business strategy, which was announced back in January, is set to see the automaker introducing no less than 11 all-electric vehicles by the end of 2025, as well as developing various solutions, such as charging-related efforts, for such machines.
