Dodge Challenger "Tribal Trouble" Looks Like Tattooed Muscle

View this post on Instagram

@three_pedal_life Challenger, but this time its 1970 Challenger instead ª with wrap from @performance_wraps , Widebody by @shirokai.com_ and @ld97forged wheels #dodge #mopar #moparornocar #hemi #challenger #widebodychallenger #classiccars #americanmuscle #badassmusclecars #seventies #shirokai #shirokaichallenger #threepedallife #hotrodsandmusclecars #moparmuscle #hotrodding #custom #carsofinstagram #bitchinrides

A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Nov 4, 2020 at 8:27am PST