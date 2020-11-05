Dodge Challenger "Tribal Trouble" Looks Like Tattooed Muscle

It's hard not to think of the now-cliche Inception remark when talking about this 1970 Dodge Challenger, simply because the rendering that portrays it is a digital dream within a digital dream. So, what are these Mopar-related pixels all about?
Before we zoom in on the details of this digital restomod, we have to explain the project kicked off with a modern-day Challenger we discussed back in August.
We're referring to a real car, namely an R/T Scat Pack, which mixes its delicious 6.4-liter HEMI with a manual tranny. The customization journey of the big coupe has started, with the vehicle being bagged (think: air suspension) on custom wheels, among others. However, the most striking feature has to be the tribal-style wrap.
A digital artist named Timothy Adry Emmanuel took the muscle car to the next level, rendering this with a widebody kit. Well, the pixel master has now returned to his work, albeit applying a similar treatment to a '70 Challenger.
At first glance, the said wrap adorning the styling cues of the retro Dodge brings an art car vibe. Nevertheless, there's more to this project.
To be more precise, the classic muscle machine has received the sort of aero treatment you'd expect to see on a modern member of the genre.
As such, we can talk about the same WB kit, which, by the way, is supplied by a specialist dubbed Shirokai. And the sheer sight of the massive wheels filling up those overfenders is something that sticks with you.
Up front, the usual air dam has grown into a massive aero element and this has been paired with matching side skirt extensions.
While there's no mention of the firepower, this is obviously a vehicle that aims to make its posterior the most visible side, at least when it's rolling. And there's quite a lot to see, from the "drilled" spoiler and mounts (weight reduction, bro!), to the diffuser sitting under the vehicle.
Returning to the modern Challenger R/T Scat Pack behind the project (you'll find this in the second Insta post below), this sort of builds have a habgit to constantly evolve, so we're looking forward to seeing the next stage of the Mopar adventure.
