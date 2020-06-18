This 1969 Pontiac GTO “Judge” Hasn’t Seen Any Rain Lately, Looks Truly Fabulous

Google Updates Google Maps for Android and Android Auto with a New Feature

Iconic cars certainly don’t deserve to be left abandoned in the middle of nowhere - we’ve seen so many of them lately. Rather, if not driven, they should at least be stored in proper conditions where they would be fully preserved. 5 photos



“The Judge has not seen any rain or wet pavement since I've owned it. Body, chassis, and glass are in excellent shape and steering, windows, doors, trunk hatch, and hood operates flawlessly. The Judge remains in a heated garage with a top of the line cover to also offer to protect from dings or scratches,” the seller says in the Craigslist post.



The car is powered by a 400 ci (6.6-liter) Pontiac V8 engine, and the owner says it’s working so well that it’s ready to become your daily driver at any time you want. Furthermore, the engine itself has also been pulled and painted at a local hotrod shop, so yes, the interior and the exterior aren’t the only ones that look good, but also the engine itself.



The car, which is painted in Carousel Red, has also received a series of improvements, such as a new custom-built Muncie transmission from Riverside Gear in MI, new high output ceramic coated manifolds from Ram Air Restorations in IL, 15-inch American Racing chrome rims, and BF Goodrich tires.



