Golf GTI TCR Drag Races Megane RS 300 Trophy, Major Upset Follows

Unless we're mistaken, the TCR was in production only during 2019. It's named after a racing series and its job is essentially the same as the older Clubsport models from four years ago - to be a hardcore version of the GTI. Because the normal Golf hot hatch is an all-rounder, it often loses drag races and other battles. Let's see if the extra power is enough to go up against Renault's finest.The specs on the TRC are quite familiar, as the 2.0-liter turbo engine puts out 290 PS which is 286 horsepower, as well as 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time is supposed to be 5.6 seconds, and that's on the quick side for ahot hatch. Its rival going up the quarter-mile is the Trophy version of the Megane RS, which has a 296 hp (300 PS) version of the French 1.8-liter turbo engine.For some reason, Cars.co.za believes the GTI TCR is much lighter than the Trophy, by about 200 kg (440 lbs). We've also found some websites that say the Megane RS weighs 1.6 metric tons, which may be responsible for the confusion. However, the number we find more credible is 1,419 kg or 3,128 lbs, which makes the two cars identical in this regard.The real difference is in the gearboxes. The TCR with launch control and a DSG auto struggles for traction on the launch, allowing the Megane RS to take an early lead. Further down the runway, the Renault starts to lose ground, perhaps during the gear changes, allowing the Golf to edge ahead. So the car with less power and boring paint won.