1 1969 Ford Mustang "Yakuza Boss" Rendering Is a Mix of East and West

More on this:

Pontiac Firebird Flexes Super-Sized Coke Bottle Styling in Widebody Rendering

After having discussed tons and tons of builds, be they real or virtual, we've realized that perhaps we've focused on the second iteration of the Pontiac Firebird too much and only occasionally brought the first iteration of the muscle car under the spotlights. Well, this rendering is here to fix that. 4 photos



Regardless, this pixel portrait builds on the already muscular fenders of the F-body model. To be more precise, we're looking at super-sized overfenders that feature a floating design. If anything, the latter aspect only draws more attention to the restomod beast you're looking at.



To be more precise, the custom pieces only partially cover the overly generous tires of the machine—we seem to be gazing at modern high-performance tires wrapped around custom wheels with a timeless design. The latter mix a multi-spoke approach with massive lips, acting as a guaranteed attention magnet.



However, while most of the real estate is covered in a glossy shade of black that seems to fit the car like a glove, the muscle car's custom shoes feature a matte finish.



The factory front end has been left intact, a nod to the integrated bumper that gifted the Firebird with a cleaner look compared to its



However, the hood is now dominated by a monster of an air scoop, which only makes us wonder about the V8 firepower lurking underneath this. The quick-release pins come as a bonus.



The classic styling cues are also untouched when it comes to the posterior. As such, we can clearly see the "slit" light clusters inspired by those of the 1966-1977 Pontiac GTO. Mind you, the rear spoiler is here to remind everybody we're dealing with a custom machine.



And while this digital proposal doesn't take us inside the Poncho, we can still notice the roll cage, as well as the red leather covering the dashboard. Oh, and by the way, digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who is responsible for this project, also packed a small patina surprise for us to enjoy.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalim Oozeear (@kalim_gh) Depending on whom you ask (purists or new-age enthusiasts), the coke bottle styling of the original Firebird is ideal for a widebody approach.Regardless, this pixel portrait builds on the already muscular fenders of the F-body model. To be more precise, we're looking at super-sized overfenders that feature a floating design. If anything, the latter aspect only draws more attention to the restomod beast you're looking at.To be more precise, the custom pieces only partially cover the overly generous tires of the machine—we seem to be gazing at modern high-performance tires wrapped around custom wheels with a timeless design. The latter mix a multi-spoke approach with massive lips, acting as a guaranteed attention magnet.However, while most of the real estate is covered in a glossy shade of black that seems to fit the car like a glove, the muscle car's custom shoes feature a matte finish.The factory front end has been left intact, a nod to the integrated bumper that gifted the Firebird with a cleaner look compared to its Chevrolet Camaro platform mate.However, the hood is now dominated by a monster of an air scoop, which only makes us wonder about the V8 firepower lurking underneath this. The quick-release pins come as a bonus.The classic styling cues are also untouched when it comes to the posterior. As such, we can clearly see the "slit" light clusters inspired by those of the 1966-1977 Pontiac GTO. Mind you, the rear spoiler is here to remind everybody we're dealing with a custom machine.And while this digital proposal doesn't take us inside the Poncho, we can still notice the roll cage, as well as the red leather covering the dashboard. Oh, and by the way, digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who is responsible for this project, also packed a small patina surprise for us to enjoy.