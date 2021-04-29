60 Other Starlink Satellites Reach Orbit to Blind Earth Scientists Some More

4 1973 Chevrolet Caprice With 1,200 WHP Is One Stylish Drag Donk

More on this:

1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Flexes Unique Tangerine Paint, Rebuilt V8

The first-generation Ford Mustang was one diverse pony. It was redesigned three times in only nine years, and it grew larger and heavier toward the end of its life-cycle. Ford also offered increasingly bigger engines, ranging from the lazy 2.8-liter Thriftpower inline-six to the mad 7.0-liter Super Cobra Jet V8. Something for everyone, right? Well, not if you want a Tangerine-painted model, but this is where this restored 1968 Fastback comes in. 13 photos



Ford actually used to offer various shades of this hue with the first-gen Mustang, including Poppy Red (1964), Emberglo (1966), and Grabber Orange (1969). It also built a few special-edition ponies in colors like Madagascar Orange and Flower Power Red Orange. Well, this 1968 Mustang isn't painted in any of them. This hue is called Tangerine, and it's borrowed from the



It's an authentic Ford paint, but it doesn't really matter because the first-gen Mustang looks pretty dope in it. And it makes it unique among other early Mustangs too. The restoration process also included a lot of sheet metal work. The rear quarter panels, doors, trunk lid, and floor were all replaced. The chrome and the windows look nice and clean, so it's a legit build.



The interior is of the same variety, combing restored classic features with modern amenities and an aftermarket steering wheel. The owner



There's also a new wood inlay atop the center console, but it doesn't fit that well with the rest of the interior. The same goes for the orange aftermarket steering wheel, which kind of ruins the classy look of the all-black cabin. It's nothing that can't be fixed, though.



But this Mustang packs an even bigger surprise under the hood. The original 4.7-liter Windsor V8 was ditched to make room for a larger, 7.0-liter mill. It is also an original Ford unit from the era, but it's not the same 428 that the company fitted in the Cobra Jet model. It was sourced from a 1966 Thunderbird, so it's also an FE-series like the



An optional engine on the Thunderbird, the 428 was rated at 345 horsepower back in the day, a big upgrade over the 200-horsepower Windsor V8. The good news is that the engine has been rebuilt and the car has been driven for only a few hundred miles since then. Speaking of which, the odo shows 71,477 miles (115,031 km), but there's no proof that it's the actual mileage of the car.



The seller says this Mustang belongs to his parents, who drove it for only about 1,000 miles since 1988. They reportedly bought it from a 90-year-old man, meaning the mileage could be legit.



Auctioned off by The Mustang you see here started life as a Wimbledon White fastback in the late 1960s. It retained its original color for a few decades, but it went into a long restoration process sometime in the early 1990s. In 2013, the current owner decided that white isn't vivid enough and repainted the car orange.Ford actually used to offer various shades of this hue with the first-gen Mustang, including Poppy Red (1964), Emberglo (1966), and Grabber Orange (1969). It also built a few special-edition ponies in colors like Madagascar Orange and Flower Power Red Orange. Well, this 1968 Mustang isn't painted in any of them. This hue is called Tangerine, and it's borrowed from the Fox-body Mustang palette.It's an authentic Ford paint, but it doesn't really matter because the first-gen Mustang looks pretty dope in it. And it makes it unique among other early Mustangs too. The restoration process also included a lot of sheet metal work. The rear quarter panels, doors, trunk lid, and floor were all replaced. The chrome and the windows look nice and clean, so it's a legit build.The interior is of the same variety, combing restored classic features with modern amenities and an aftermarket steering wheel. The owner restored everything from the trim to the upholstery and replaced the factory radio with a proper stereo, with speakers installed into the rear panels.There's also a new wood inlay atop the center console, but it doesn't fit that well with the rest of the interior. The same goes for the orange aftermarket steering wheel, which kind of ruins the classy look of the all-black cabin. It's nothing that can't be fixed, though.But this Mustang packs an even bigger surprise under the hood. The original 4.7-liter Windsor V8 was ditched to make room for a larger, 7.0-liter mill. It is also an original Ford unit from the era, but it's not the same 428 that the company fitted in the Cobra Jet model. It was sourced from a 1966 Thunderbird, so it's also an FE-series like the Cobra Jet , but with fewer bells and whistles.An optional engine on the Thunderbird, the 428 was rated at 345 horsepower back in the day, a big upgrade over the 200-horsepower Windsor V8. The good news is that the engine has been rebuilt and the car has been driven for only a few hundred miles since then. Speaking of which, the odo shows 71,477 miles (115,031 km), but there's no proof that it's the actual mileage of the car.The seller says this Mustang belongs to his parents, who drove it for only about 1,000 miles since 1988. They reportedly bought it from a 90-year-old man, meaning the mileage could be legit.Auctioned off by weltman on eBay, this modified 1968 Mustang shows a top bid of $32,100 with a little more than six days to go. Not bad for a unique build, but whoever buys it needs to get rid of the center console wood trim and the horrible steering wheel.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.