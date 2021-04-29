Mr. Norm's 1971 Dodge Dart Demon 340 GSS Is Classic Mopar Muscle

4 Restored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GT Is 1 of 480 Units Ever Made

Before the Challenger-based Demon rolled out with 840 horsepower from a supercharged V8 engine, Chrysler introduced the Viper-inspired Demon concept at the 2007 Geneva Auto Show. Even longer before that, we had the Dart Demon offered for the 1971 and 1972 model years. 55 photos



Chassis number 222933 also happens to be a low-mileage car that has benefited from a ground-up restoration. Currently showing just 18,509 miles (29,787 kilometers) on the clock, the A-body coupe is believed to be the only blue-black-and-plaid 1971 Dart Demon 340 GSS ever produced.



Offered by



Cooler than B-bodies and more accessible than E-bodies,



Finished in the correct shade of orange, the 5.6-liter V8 develops 300 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque at the very least. Inspired by the 340 Six Pack of the Challenger T/A and AAR Cuda, this engine was underrated because that’s what Mopar did back in those days.



Now riding on BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber, this ultra-rare piece of Mopar history is certain to bring a smile to your face whenever you hop into the driver’s seat. You can also expect the value to go up in the long run because any Mopar fan knows what Mr. Norm means for the community.



