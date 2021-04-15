Mopar 2021 Ram 1500 Special Edition Looks Fast, It's Rarer Than a Ferrari

5 This Two-Owner 1963 Dodge Polara 500 Is Almost Fully Original

And the good news is that the Mopar Special Edition is actually a rare truck, with only 250 units built. Restricted to the U.S. and Canada, the Mopar Ram 1500 Special Edition is based on the Big Horn/Lone Star trim in Crew Cab 4x4 form. Opt for the bundle and the truck will adopt a sportier appearance thanks go-fast black stripes on the sides and rear fenders, a gloss-black grille surround, and black exhaust tips.You also get Mopar off-road running boards, also in black, and a body-colored, one-piece tonneau cover. Mopar also throws in a spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie downs, and tow hooks.The cabin also packs a few exclusive goodies, such as a serialized dashboard badge with build-sequence number, cloth seats with Light Diesel Gray stitching, embroidered Mopar logos, and all-weather floor mats. The truck will come with a dual-trailer camera prep.Of course, all of the above come on top with the features offered with the Big Horn/Lone Star trim. It includes 20-inch black wheels, black grille badges, black mirrors, and body-colored bumpers, door handles, and fender flares. It's like premium meets sporty or a Big Horn with a little bit of TRX in it.Oh, the Mopar Special Edition also comes with Mopar '21 owner kit, featuring a custom-made metal certificate of authenticity and a rendering of the truck by the Mopar Design team. Both packed in a fancy, custom box.This limited-edition truck comes with the familiar 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine under the hood. At 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, it's nowhere near as powerful as the TRX's supercharged Hellcat mill, but it delivers more grunt than the 3.6-liter V6 or the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. It can tow up to 11,610 pounds, so it can be a workhorse too.How much for the Mopar package you ask? The bundle costs $8,500 on top of the Big Horn/Lone Star truck. The latter retails from $42,805 with the Hemi V8, so the whole deal will set you back $51,305. That's a lot of dough compared to the base Big Horn, but it's nowhere near as expensive as the TRX, priced from $70,295.And the good news is that the Mopar Special Edition is actually a rare truck, with only 250 units built. Ram will send 40 of them to Canadian dealerships, so the U.S. run is actually restricted to just 210 examples. It probably won't become a collectors item very soon, but the 2021 Mopar Ram 1500 is rarer than a Ferrari.