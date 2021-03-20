autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 

Restored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GT Is 1 of 480 Units Ever Made

20 Mar 2021, 16:39 UTC ·
Home > News > Classics
Before the Charger rolled out for the 1966 model year, Dodge manufactured 480 units of the Dart Charger GT. A two-door sedan with go-faster hardware such as the 273-235 engine, chassis number L455151829 is the only example optioned with 13-inch Cragars.
64 photos
Restored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GTRestored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GT
Offered by Volo Cars with two binders of documentation and a display board, the Dart Charger GT used to retail at $2,404 before destination charge and extras. That sum translates to $20,085 adjusted for inflation. This fellow left the showroom with a net price of $3,213 or $26,845 in today’s money because the options list includes the aforementioned motor.

Commando is how Chrysler marketed the 4.5-liter V8, and the biggest difference over the 180-horsepower specification with a two-barrel carburetor is the four-barrel carburetor. The carburetor is complemented by a more aggressive camshaft with solid tappets and a 10.5:1 compression ratio. Bored 0.030 inches over in 2015, the free-breathing motor features rebuilt heads, hardened valve seats, the correct air clear, a re-cored radiator, original valve covers with aluminum trim, and date-coded plug wires.

Now rolling on 14-inch Cragar S/S wheels and BFGoodrich rubber boots, the Dart Charger GT is rocking a rebuilt A-833 transmission. The close-ratio manual drives a 3.55 rear differential with the help of a rebuilt driveshaft. The selling vendor also notes brand-new shocks, brakes, wheel bearings, rear springs and shackles, and a period-correct exhaust resonator.

Reconditioned at great expense less than 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) ago, this compact-sized blast from the past is all the more special because it’s backed up by a build sheet, dealer paperwork, manufacturer’s literature, and magazine articles. Originally sold by Barcus Motors in Oregon, the car is finished in pale yellow over a black interior with new upholstery.

The original deluxe steering wheel with simulated wood on the rim frames a 120-mph (193-kph) speedometer on the left side of the steering column. The all-transistor radio and Hurst transmission shifter are original as well, adding to this Dart’s collectability. Appraised at $50,000, Volo Cars is asking $46,998 or $719 per month for this lesser-known piece of Mopar muscle.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
1965 Dodge Dart Charger GT restored Dodge Dart Charger GT muscle car 1965 Dodge Dart Mopar Dodge Dart for sale
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day