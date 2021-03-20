Auto Trail’s Affordable 2021 Adventure 55 Camper Van Is Looking for a Home

Restored 1965 Dodge Dart Charger GT Is 1 of 480 Units Ever Made

Before the Charger rolled out for the 1966 model year , Dodge manufactured 480 units of the Dart Charger GT. A two-door sedan with go-faster hardware such as the 273-235 engine, chassis number L455151829 is the only example optioned with 13-inch Cragars. 64 photos



Commando is how Chrysler marketed the 4.5-liter V8, and the biggest difference over the 180-horsepower specification with a two-barrel carburetor is the four-barrel carburetor. The carburetor is complemented by a more aggressive camshaft with solid tappets and a 10.5:1 compression ratio. Bored 0.030 inches over in 2015, the free-breathing motor features rebuilt heads, hardened valve seats, the correct air clear, a re-cored radiator, original valve covers with aluminum trim, and date-coded plug wires.



Now rolling on 14-inch Cragar S/S wheels and BFGoodrich rubber boots, the Dart Charger GT is rocking a rebuilt A-833 transmission. The close-ratio manual drives a 3.55 rear differential with the help of a rebuilt driveshaft. The selling vendor also notes brand-new shocks, brakes, wheel bearings, rear springs and shackles, and a period-correct exhaust resonator.



Reconditioned at great expense less than 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) ago, this compact-sized blast from the past is all the more special because it’s backed up by a build sheet, dealer paperwork, manufacturer’s literature, and magazine articles. Originally sold by Barcus Motors in Oregon, the car is finished in pale yellow over a black interior with new upholstery.



The original deluxe steering wheel with simulated wood on the rim frames a 120-mph (193-kph) speedometer on the left side of the steering column. The all-transistor radio and Hurst transmission shifter are original as well, adding to this Dart’s collectability. Appraised at $50,000,



Offered by Volo Cars with two binders of documentation and a display board, the Dart Charger GT used to retail at $2,404 before destination charge and extras. That sum translates to $20,085 adjusted for inflation. This fellow left the showroom with a net price of $3,213 or $26,845 in today's money because the options list includes the aforementioned motor.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.