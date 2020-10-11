One-of-Three RHD 1957 BMW 503 Owned by John Surtees to Make a Splash at Auction

This 1971 Dodge Dart Demon Has Been Parked For 32 Years, Ready for a V8 Upgrade

This 1971 Dodge Dart Demon Has Been Parked For 32 Years, Ready for a V8 Upgrade

Back in 1971, the Dodge Dart lineup received a bunch of changes, not only in terms of looks, but also as far as the names of the new models included in the refreshed series were concerned.



We're told this Dodge Demon that we have here, was ordered with a Slant-6 engine, but is now ready for a worthy upgrade to a V8 unit after spending the last three decades on the side of the road.



A post on



The engine that's powering this barn find is a six-cylinder unit, but the owner explains that whoever buys the car also receives a 340ci (5.6-liter) V8 date correct powerplant for a later upgrade.



It's described as a solid vehicle, though as you can see in the photo gallery here, there's obviously some rust that the new owner needs to take care of. The original B5 Blue paint is still visible on the sides, and the seller has also included a couple of photos with the car without a single scratch to see how everything looked in new condition.



The most important targeted the Dart Demon, born as an offshoot of the Plymouth Duster fastback. It was originally supposed to be called Beaver, but because of an unfortunate slang meaning of this word, Dodge eventually went for Dart Demon, which many believed made more sense, especially when a V8 unit was hiding under the hood.

As for the price, the Demon isn't that expensive, which is a bit surprising given it's a complete car. The asking price is $8,000 and other offers are accepted as well. If you're interested in checking out the Demon in person, you can find it (still) parked in Spokane, Washington, but we're not being told if the car runs and drives with the existing engine.

