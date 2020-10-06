Dodge Challenger "Pretty Pink" Is Lady-Owned Muscle

Given the popularity of the Dodge Challenger, as well as the fact that the modern incarnation of the muscle car has been with us since 2008, it's no wonder that so many drivers turn to the aftermarket, seeking individuality. Case in point with the Mopar machine we have here, which achieves quite a lot with what can be labeled as minimal efforts.
To start with, we're looking at a 2020 Challenger Scat Pack, which features the mean Widebody option - many enthusiasts feel the SP is the sweet spot of the range, since this brings the 6.4-liter HEMI, with its 485 horses, for a starting price of $39,995 (the Widebody comes with an MSRP of $45,995, though).
Dodge has constantly upgraded the color range of the Challenger and there are plenty of eye-catching shades to choose from, with many bringing back memories from the original muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. Nevertheless, pink isn't on the list.
Well, this hue is the one that now covers the car and, as you might have guessed (okay, the title above gave it away), this is a lady-owned beast. And yes, it appears we're dealing with a wrap here.
While we're talking shades, we should mention that the custom halo lights try to match the color of the body, while the blacked-out hood, roof and trunk lid generate a stark contrast.
Color change aside, the 392 toy sitting in front of us sports a few custom elements, with these adorning its posterior. As such, we can talk about rear window louvers, a meaty spoiler featuring a transparent center section, along with a diffuser-style element.
This type of project usually evolves, so me might see the big coupe receiving even more custom goodies in the future. Meanwhile, you can check out the current state of the vehicle thanks to the Instagram posts below.
This type of project usually evolves, so me might see the big coupe receiving even more custom goodies in the future. Meanwhile, you can check out the current state of the vehicle thanks to the Instagram posts below.
