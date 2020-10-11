Abandoned 1969 Dodge Charger R/T SE 440 Looks Like a Chicken Nesting Box

3 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Get Ready to Pursuit the Baddies

Time typically has no mercy when it comes to cars, and if they’re not stored in the proper conditions, or even worse, if they’re left abandoned in the middle of nowhere, our beloved four-wheeled companions end up becoming just big piles of metal. 18 photos



But the good news is that it might actually get a second chance, as the current owner is now looking for someone to give it the proper restoration that it deserves. And judging from the online interest in this car, there’s hope it’ll eventually end up back on the road.



The



According to the VIN, what we have here is a ’69 Charger R/T SE that was equipped with a 440ci (7.2-liter) V8 engine developing 375 horsepower. This unit was paired to an automatic transmission, with the Charger coming in a green finish that’s still visible here and there today.



None of these is still there, but needless to say, it’s easy to figure out this car has been having a rough time lately simply by just checking out the photos in the gallery.



With rust obviously taking its toll and plenty of parts missing, the Charger looks like it’s been turned into a chicken nesting box, so don’t be too surprised if there’s an egg hiding somewhere inside.



The current owner says the car has been found in a private collection and stored mostly outside. This certainly explains a lot, that’s for sure.



As said, many people actually believe this ’69 Dodge is worth a second chance, so they’re now fighting to take it home. With less than 24 hours still left from the auction, the highest bid just reached $4,300.



The car is located in Kentucky, and the owner claims they can help with the loading.

