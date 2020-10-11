One-of-Three RHD 1957 BMW 503 Owned by John Surtees to Make a Splash at Auction

Back in 1957, BMW was hard art work producing successful cars, but also the ill-fated 503. The same year, the man who would later become the only world champion of both Formula One and Motorcycle Grand Prix, John Surtees, was racing ahead of the pack on the back of an MV Agusta.
Surtees the winner got to meet a rare example of this 503 losing bet made by BMW in 1990, when he purchased the one in the gallery above to become it’s second owner. As with many things that belonged to the great people who are no longer among us, the car is going under the hammer next week, at the hand of Bonhams.
£220,000 – £260,000 ($287,000-$339,00) is what the auction house hopes to get for the car, as it has a number of things going for it.
First is the fact that is one of just a little over 400 to have been made. Of them, 138 were cabriolets like this one, and just three have been specced with a right-hand drive configuration.
Then comes the fact that it was owned and used by Surtees himself until his death in 2017. And then there are also things like a comprehensive history file, a V5C Registration Certificate in the name of champion, and details of works carried out during John Surtees' ownership.
That’s because the car is no longer stock, having been “restored to a condition that satisfied me” as auction house says.
“It looks superb, runs likewise and everything that was original works, including the foldaway roof operated by a hydraulic pump."
We’re not told exactly what that means in terms of changes made, if any, but we do know the car still packs the original 3.2-liter V8 under the hood, which in its factory configuration was rated at 140 hp and had a top speed of 118 mph (190 mph).
The sale of the car takes place on October 17 at 'Earl's Court' at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.
