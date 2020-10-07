Rare 1971 Dodge Challenger Is the Survivor of a Collision with a Shopping Cart

4 1970 Dodge Challenger Muscle Car "Clone" Is Almost as Good as the Original

The Challenger is being auctioned off on The lineup, for example, was offered with two six-cylinder engines whose output wasn’t necessarily impressive. The 198ci (3.2-liter) version is the living proof in this regard, as it had a gross output of just 125 horsepower, whereas the most powerful option in the series, the 426ci V8 Hemi (7.0-liter), developed no less than 425 horsepower.What you’re looking at here is a Challenger equipped with the second straight-six engine available for model year 1971. It’s the 225ci (3.7-liter) developing only 145 horsepower, which according to the owner, “runs extremely well and does not smoke, burn oil, or knock.”The engine has already received some welcome maintenance work, including new seals and paint, and the Challenger now comes with a new battery too.The paint seems to be in pretty good condition, but the owner, who says their family has owned the car since 1978, reveals that part of it has been redone in 1990 after a shopping cart hit the right side. Some scratches are still there, so it’s pretty clear this isn’t a survivor in tip-top shape, but it looks pretty great, nonetheless.Produced in April 1971, the Challenger Convertible comes with a soft top in great condition with no sign of rips or tears. As for the known problems, there’s just a little rust on the front fender on the passenger’s side, and the transmission has a little play in it, but other than that, everything is working just fine, including even the original AM radio, the seller promises.The car has 92,840 all original and documented miles (149,411 km) on the clock, and it comes with a stack of receipts and full maintenance history.The Challenger is being auctioned off on eBay as we speak, with the highest bid right now at $20,200. You can secure it today by pressing the Buy It Now button and thus agreeing to pay $39,995 for it.

