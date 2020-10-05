Dodge Challenger Dog Tracking on Highway Looks Scary

This is 2020 and, if you're going to do something irresponsible in public, chances are you'll end up on social media. Case in point with whoever is behind the wheel of this Dodge Challenger, as the car is clearly in no condition to be driven on the road.
The video showcasing the Challenger has invaded many people's Instagram feeds and for good reason: if you look at the Dodge driving on a straight road, the car appears to be sideways and not because it's drifting. Heck, even when filmed straight from behind, the entire left side of the muscle car, as well as three or four tires, are clearly visible.
The vehicle appears to have been spotted over in Atlanta and while this is far from a first, the fact that it's being driven in full highway traffic helped with the attention-grabbing.
Called dog tracking or crab walking, this phenomenon sees the rear axle not being lined up perpendicular to the axis of the vehicle. This creates a certain steering effect, which the driver must compensate for by applying steering inputs.
During cornering, which is also shown in the video (hat tip to Americanmusclehd), the whole thing looks like somebody fitted the Challenger with the new wide-angle rear steering hardware Mercedes-Benz introduced on the 2021 S-Class (ironically, the rear suspension of the Dodge Challenger does share components with an old Mercedes-Benz E-Class). However, this is obviously not the case.
As for what's going on underneath the car, this could be a fixable problem (think: suspension-related matters) or not - we may be looking at serious frame damage here.
Attempting to get the tail out and ending up hitting a curb can be a common cause of such problems, but we really can't tell what caused the issue, so there's no point in trying to reach a conclusion. All we know is that the current condition of this once-mighty Challenger makes it unsafe (if only a platform truck were around).
