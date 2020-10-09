1971 Dodge Challenger Saved After 36 Years, Features Unfortunate Changes

5 1970 Dodge Challenger Muscle Car "Clone" Is Almost as Good as the Original

Barn finds are cool, there’s no doubt about that, but a Dodge Challenger that’s saved after spending too many years all abandoned generates twice the excitement. 13 photos



Given all of these, however, the owner still expects to get no more, no less than $35,000 for the car, even with the aforementioned unfortunate changes. While this is quite a hefty price tag for a Challenger in this condition, you can check it out in person in Duluth, Minnesota. The model that we have here is a ’71 Convertible that has recently been discovered in a barn, only for the new owner to figure out that the car still runs after all this time, just by replacing the fuel pump.According to a post on Craigslist , the odometer indicates 117,000 miles (188,293 km) and since 1984 when the car was allegedly parked in the barn where it was found, the Challenger was driven only occasionally to add some 3,000 miles (4,828 km) on the clock.And now let’s get to the bad parts.First and foremost, the original 318ci (5.2-liter) engine that was installed on the Challenger is no longer there. Instead, someone has decided to replace it with another 318 for a reason that’s yet to be determined. The Craigslist post also makes a second mileage reference to 17,321 miles (27,875 km), though it’s not yet clear if these have been made on the replacement unit or not.Then, the owner explains that someone also decided to replace the original yellow color on the Challenger with a white finish. And judging from the photos included in the Craigslist post, it isn’t necessarily the best paintjob we’ve seen, and some bubbles have already surfaced from the underlying metal, and there’s a chance peeling is just a matter of time now.Needless to say, some rust is obviously there, so whoever wants to restore this Challenger will definitely have a lot of work to do.Given all of these, however, the owner still expects to get no more, no less than $35,000 for the car, even with the aforementioned unfortunate changes. While this is quite a hefty price tag for a Challenger in this condition, you can check it out in person in Duluth, Minnesota.

