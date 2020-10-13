Someone Spent Over $300,000 Modifying This 1,300 HP Pontiac Trans Am

The “Full Force Trans Am” isn’t your typical restomod. It’s a no-expense-spared build with 1,300 HP on tap as opposed to the factory-rated 201 horsepower. The secret to this figure is – of course – forced induction.
Instead of the 301-cu.in. turbo V8 from the Malaise Era, this bad boy is rocking an LS9 from the Corvette ZR1. Bored to 6.9 liters, the engine is augmented by a pair of turbochargers, dry-sump lubrication, four-inch intakes, and 3.0-inch exhaust manifolds. A dual-fan aluminum radiator takes care of cooling, and shifting gears is the duty of a Bowler 4L85E automatic.
“Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois executed this Manhattan Project Pro Touring build at an estimated cost of $300,000” according to Mecum Auctions. An aluminum rear end from Winters with full-floating hubs and axles are also listed, along with 3.70 gears and triple-adjustable coilovers.
This baby is much obliged to corner, alright! Braking is another strong point of the one-of-none Trans Am in the photo gallery, coming courtesy of cross-drilled rotors and six-piston calipers from Baer. Open the door, step into the car, and the first piece of hardware that you’ll notice is the Tiger Cage roll bar.
Procar Scat Rally 1000 bucket seats wrapped in black leather, magnum air conditioning from Vintage Air, and an engine-turned gauge panel are worthy of your attention as well. As far as the exterior is concerned, the Schwartz Performance restomod keeps it simple with a white-painted body, Forgeline wheels, an eagle on the hood with a 6.9 Turbo decal right in its center, and a decal on the trunk lid that reads “Full Force Trans Am” in red bold letters.
The Dallas 2020 auction running from October 15th to the 17th is where Mecum Auctions will try to find a new owner for this muscly bird. Only 2,200 miles have been put on the car since completion, and the sale includes a few awards such as “Muscle Car of the Year” from Popular Hot Rodding.
