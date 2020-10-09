Fully Restored 1968 Pontiac GTO Looks Almost Like It Just Left the Factory

Back in 1968, Pontiac introduced a series of changes to the GTO, and the most striking one was the demise of the vertical headlights. The carmaker decided to use a horizontal design for the second-generation GTO, and what’s more, hidden headlights were also offered as a paid option.
What you’re looking at right here is a ’68 GTO that features these hidden headlights, but at the same time, it also comes with an exterior and interior that look almost like the car has just left the factory.
And it’s all thanks to a full restoration that was completed not a long time ago, all after the car was previously parked for no less than 19 years. So thank heaven that someone was brave enough to give this GTO a second chance, and now it could be you the one taking the car home.
Listed for sale online, the ’68 Pontiac is powered by a rebuilt 400ci (6.6-liter) engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission that has also been rebuilt as part of the restoration project. Numbers obviously match, and the car comes with the original build sheet, the sales invoice, and the warranty card.
As for the equipment that’s available on the GTO, you get power steering, power brakes, a CD changer that has been installed in the glove box, an aftermarket stereo with remote (the original factory AM radio is also available but it’s not working), stock Rally wheels, as well as a new dual exhaust and fuel tank.
This GTO is a fair example of what a proper restoration is all about, and both the interior and the exterior come in like-new condition, with the new red bucket seats, the door panels, and the headliner looking fantastic.
The car has 56,673 miles (91,206 km) on the clock, and it can be yours today if you agree to pay $44,900. It’s parked in Loganville, Georgia for anyone who wants to see it in person.
