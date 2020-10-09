5 1969 Pontiac Firebird Barn Find Is 100% Complete, Starts Right Up

More on this:

1960 Pontiac Bonneville Returns from the Dead for More Trips to the Cemetery

The second-generation Bonneville, manufactured for just two years in 1959 and 1960, was offered in a total of five different body styles, namely 2-door convertible and coupe and 4-door sedan, station wagon, and hardtop. 14 photos



For example, many



And what you’re looking at is one of these original hearses, with the current owner confirming that the car has been sitting for 30 years and therefore doesn’t run, and now needs to be completely restored before being able to pay a visit to a cemetery once again.



In the meantime, you can use it for Halloween, they say, which is actually a pretty good idea given the rusty look of the body.



On the other hand, what you need to know is that the rear door doesn’t open, and this is obviously something that needs to be fixed since, you know, opening this door is the only way for the most unfortunate of us to get inside.



Needless to say, fixes are required pretty much everywhere, as neither the body nor the interior seems to be in a good shape. There’s no word on the engine, though the 1960 Bonneville was powered by a 389ci (6.4-liter) unit developing 300 horsepower and paired to a 3-speed manual.



The mileage of the Bonneville is said to be 70,733 miles (113,833 km), so unless the car has also been used for other purposes, there’s a chance that the station wagon served as the last ride for quite a lot of people.



