This 1968 Pontiac GTO Project Car Will Keep You Busy for the Next Few Months

Let’s be honest about it, the ’68 GTO is one of the most beautiful Pontiacs ever made, and while we do know this is 100 percent subjective, there’s a reason so many people are looking for this model year these days.
The 1968 Pontiac GTO came with several styling changes, and without a doubt, the most striking was the addition of new headlights with a horizontal layout, which finally replaced the vertically stacked version used on the previous models.
And the American carmaker had the brilliant idea of shipping the ’68 GTO with an option that many people truly loved: hidden headlights, which made the car look even more aggressive. And needless to say, many ’68 GTO buyers did opt for these headlights, despite them coming with an extra cost.
Unsurprisingly, the 1968 Pontiac GTO remains a popular model these days, and this means that people are scanning the web regularly not only for restored models but also for project cars that they can bring back to mint condition and then sell for a small fortune. Or even keep them as a part of their collection because, at the end of the day, a ’68 GTO makes for a great driver if stored properly.
The Pontiac GTO sold here on eBay is one project car that’s worth checking out, and this isn’t necessarily because of its condition, as there are several pros and cons here, but thanks to its price. The vehicle is sold as part of an online auction, and the starting bid is $2,999, so theoretically, it costs almost as much as a maxed-out MacBook.
But as we said, this project car comes with both good news and bad news.
If you want to see the glass half full, you’ll get the aforementioned hideaway headlamps, an air conditioning system, and dual-piston disk brakes. On the other hand, given its price, the car doesn’t come with an engine or transmission, but this opens the door to a series of other opportunities, and for example, this GTO can end up becoming a nicely-done restomod that sells for a lot more.
The body doesn’t look all bad, though some work here is obviously required too.
At the end of the day, many could consider this GTO just a bucket of rust that’s not worth a single cent. Others, however, could see it as an opportunity to save a classic Pontiac which not only deserves a second chance but could end up costing a small fortune with the right restoration.
