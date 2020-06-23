This 1966 Pontiac GTO Is a Royal Bobcat with Just 4,000 Miles on the Clock

4 This 1969 Pontiac Firebird Barn Find Is an All-Original Legend Looking for Help

Pontiac GTO is quite an iconic car model, and in theory, finding one in an average condition that could be used for a thorough restoration isn’t necessarily impossible. 14 photos



It’s one of the models that received the Royal Bobcat treatment only a few years ago, and the engineer who did the whole thing was actually an employee who previously worked at Royal Pontiac.



The ’66 GTO convertible comes with a rebuilt 389ci (6.4-liter) V8 engine that is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, and both are in excellent condition. The engine feels like new, and living proof is that the car has just 3,890 miles (6,260 km) on the clock since the powerful was rebuilt.



Getting back to the Royal Bobcat conversion, GR Auto Gallery, the company that’s selling the GTO on



“Milt Schornack worked at the Royal Pontiac dealership in Royal Oak and did these conversions when they were offered in the 60's. The conversion packaged consisted of modifying the spark advance of the distributor, a thinner copper head gasket to raise compression, a special intake manifold gasket to block the heat riser to the carburetor – keeping it cooler, larger carburetor jets allowing the car to rev higher without "floating" the valves. After being properly installed, the conversion added 30-50 Horsepower,” the eBay listing reveals.



Needless to say, there are many other things that deserve to be mentioned here, including the black paint, the chromed details, and the upholstery, all of which are in tip-top shape.



