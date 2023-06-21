Pint-Sized Tiny House Miss.Twain Has It All, Including a Covered Front Porch

Baluchon's creations always seem to push the boundaries of small living. The French builder is back with another tiny house that measures only 20 ft in length. Despite its size, this mobile home packs function into every inch of space. It has a versatile living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a nice lofted bedroom. It even comes with a beautiful covered front porch.
There are many types of tiny homes out there. Some are built as permanent residences, while others are designed to be easily transported from one place to another. It all comes down to the preferences of each individual. Baluchon is known for creating ultra-compact habitats that pack a ton of amenities.
The France-based company started its tiny journey in 2015 after Laëtitia and Vincent decided to combine their passion for small living with their knowledge and skill in architecture and construction. Over the years, Baluchon has perfected the creative use of space, building pint-sized dwellings on wheels for people that want to downsize their lives.
This 20-ft (6-meter) house was designed for Cécile, a client that wanted to have a micro home with a porch. She named her tiny Miss.Twain, in reference to Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," a popular American novel that Cécile has cherished since she was a child.
It matches perfectly with the home's exterior, which features red cedar cladding. There are also numerous widows with black trims that go well with the black metal roof. You can imagine that these large windows let plenty of natural light inside that fills up each corner of the house. This makes the whole place feel open and airy.
Miss.Twain's interior mirrors the exterior. You can find numerous wooden elements, including a unique wall-mounted rack. The living room is small but really cozy. It also can turn into a bedroom in just a few minutes because it has a convertible sofa nestled next to two big windows. This allows two guests to sleep in comfort. This versatile area comes with space for a small table and a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm and cozy during the winter.
Baluchon packed function into every square inch of space. Across the kitchen is a nice dining area that features an oak table for two. The table can also function as a workspace, and it can also fold down. Two stools can be folded and stored out of the way, allowing people to enjoy some extra wiggle room.
Right next to the dining area is the ladder, which leads to a nice lofted bedroom. Like the rest of the home, the bedroom is filled with natural light thanks to two large windows. The loft offers a decent amount of space. It has room for a French-style double bed and a table that can double as a nightstand or as a TV stand.
In terms of storage, this tiny home has the right amount. It has another loft at the front, which can function as a storage room. People can use it for big items that take up too much space or for things that don't have their own place inside the dwelling.
Miss.Twain is an adorable tiny home that pushes the limits of small living. It's a compact house that has a little bit of everything, including a nice front porch that maximizes the available space. Miss.Twain was recently delivered to Cécile in the North of France, where it will serve as her main residence.
Unfortunately, there's no word on the pricing. Since each Baluchon unit is customized to meet the requirements of future tiny homeowners, the cost is determined by the materials used and the appliances included. However, it's worth noting that a half-assembled model from Baluchon usually starts at €50,000 (~$54,900), while the price for a turnkey unit starts at €85,000 (~$93,400).
The porch added by Baluchon is the perfect spot to relax and read a book when it's warm outside. There's plenty of room for a chair and a small table. And since it's covered, so the sun is not a problem. The porch is complimented by a beautiful custom wooden railing.
From the living room, Cécile will step into a beautiful kitchen. It's simple, but it has everything one needs to prepare delicious meals. It includes a two-burner propane cooktop, a microwave, a small fridge, and a sink. There are several cabinets and drawers for all the pots and pants, as well as a generous wooden countertop and some floating shelves. You'll also spot a cute dish towel hanger added to the side of a cabinet.
The pictures provided by Baluchon don't show any dressers or cabinets. However, you can see that there's a full-size wardrobe downstairs. Next to it is the bathroom, which is quite compact. On one side, it has a dry toilet with a built-in step stool and some floating shelves. On the other side is a generous shower. Unfortunately, there wasn't room for a sink. Instead, Baluchon added a towel rack.
