This Stylish Tiny Home With a Reverse Loft Reveals One of the Best Layouts

Creative design can turn even the smallest dwellings into ultra-functional living spaces that prioritize modern comfort features. Depending on the layout, two tiny homes with the same dimensions can look and feel completely different. With its main floor bedroom and ample loft space, tiny house Melon feels more like a traditional home, keeping all the perks of mobile living.
Mobi House is one of the builders who prove that sky is the limit. Each tiny house designed and built by this Poland-based brand brings a fresh perspective on space configuration, design, and style. In the case of tiny house Melon, the cheerful name matches a home that's friendly, open to the outdoors, and perfectly suited for family life.
Melon's configuration isn't about just one, but numerous design hacks and clever additions that add abundant functionality while keeping things minimalistic and clutter-free.
Melon's most striking feature is the beautiful interplay between the wooden structure with a rustic look and numerous windows of various shapes and sizes, giving it a cool, modern vibe. Like all the Mobi House models, Melon was built to last for generations and to withstand extreme weather conditions, hence the solid exterior walls built with Scandinavian spruce.
Every space inside this tiny home benefits from this feature. The multi-functional table in the kitchen sits in front of a massive window. The split staircase that leads to the two loft rooms looks less bulky thanks to a narrow, vertical window with a central position, bringing in natural light even in this area. The main floor bedroom is a little more private, boasting a romantic, small window with a circular shape. At the same time, the stylish living room above is surrounded by three generous windows, one of which is also round.
The second loft area and the bathroom each have their own windows. With strategically placed windows throughout, the Melon tiny home gets perfect cross-ventilation, feels brighter and airy, and helps people inside feel connected to nature through the wonderful views. The interesting mix of shapes and sizes adds a contemporary, artistic touch.
The split staircase with integrated storage is another great addition. It's much more convenient than basic ladders and also adds functionality. On one side, it provides storage for personal items, and it's optimally placed right next to the main floor bedroom. On the other side, it's integrated into the kitchen area, providing extra storage in addition to the built-in cabinets. It even incorporates a hidden, sliding step at the base, which gets neatly tucked away when not in use.
Instead of opting for two bedrooms, the Mobi House team transformed one of the loft spaces into a chic and spacious living room, leaving the other one free for different options. Functionality is, once more, the main concern. When needed, the living room easily provides extra accommodation thanks to the convertible sofa bed, which also comes with plenty of storage. The other loft room can become anything from a home office to a playroom or simply be used for storing larger items.
With all of these ingenious elements cleverly integrated, Melon manages to stay under eight meters (26 feet) length-wise. It's also fitted with top-notch electrical features, including spot lamps, wall lamps, LED strips for interior lighting, an electric boiler, and an underfloor heating system. The kitchen comes with an electric fridge, an electric oven, and a dishwasher. Heavy-duty insulation keeps the temperature at optimal levels in all seasons.
Melon might be tiny, but its unusual layout makes it feel much more spacious, with lots of socializing areas for everyone in the family and beautiful windows that seem to bring the outdoors in. Storage is also essential for long-term living, and Melon offers that in abundance.
The beautiful glass doors and numerous large windows keep it from looking like a simple cabin on wheels. A seamless indoor-outdoor flow is one of the main characteristics of contemporary houses, and Melon doesn't disappoint.
Anyone who prefers the comfort of a traditional house would feel at home inside Melon. You have a cozy bedroom downstairs, a great bathroom at the other end of the house (with a full shower and two well-integrated cabinets), and a welcoming kitchen with all the basic appliances. Each item is integrated so well that you'd hardly notice it at first glance, giving the whole area a clean look and much more freedom to move around. As for the upstairs area, Melon boasts an atypical layout.
Tiny house Melon complies with all legal requirements for road transportation and can be delivered anywhere in Europe. Still, those who want to stay on the road for most of the time should opt for a more compact model that's also adapted for off-grid living. Melon is perfect for couples and even families who want to downsize yet enjoy the comfort level of conventional housing as much as possible.
