Fendt's Diamant Has the Finest Living East of the Atlantic but Won't Destroy Your Savings

Ever wonder how they like to do camper and travel trailer living over in Germany? Well, there are a few crews you can check in with to get an idea, and one of them is Fendt Caravan, a crew that's been around since before 1975.
Folks, the name Fendt has been synonymous with mobile living since before some of us were even born. Hailing from Germany, this crew quickly rose to glamping power by providing luxuriously executed machines for prices the average Joe could afford. How luxurious and affordable? Well, let's take the Diamant as the perfect example of how this crew like to roll.
Now, the Diamant is one of several models this brand offers, but it's important to note that it's one of the largest. Take a look in the image gallery to get a feel for this bugger's dimensions, up to 860 cm (339 in) in length, the luxurious design and execution, and above all, the price tag, which heavily depends on the floorplan chosen, the features in place, what year the unit is from, and the middleman that helped you acquire your mobile dream. as a rule of thumb, new units can be found selling for as low as €48,000 ($51,600 at current exchange rates). As for how high prices can get, it all depends on the level of comfort and the lifestyle you want to lead.
However, there are a few baseline features in place in the Diamant that apply to all floorplans. Those are the things we'll be focusing on. Let's start with the exterior we see. Sure, it may not seem like much, mainly because there aren't many features to throw onto it, but don't be fooled. That shell is designed to withstand whatever your annual travels throw your way. But, above all, it acts like the perfect space in which Fendt can unravel their interior design ideas.
Once you're done taking in all the sleeping options the Diamant places at your disposal, it's time to move on and discover all the other little goodies that make this class what it is. Maybe you're a foodie, like me. If that's the case, then the kitchen is where we'll find you most often. Here, a gas cooktop and oven means you can cook whatever you'd typically do so at home, and a large fridge, sink, and countertop complete this space. Guess where you'll be enjoying your meals? Aside from the occasional breakfast in bed, it's your dinette. Remember to watch the world around you.
Heading toward the rear of the unit, we'll pass the bathroom on the right side and a wardrobe on the left. It's here that you'll wash yourself whenever you return from your adventures in the local woods or kayak rides. But, it's most important to note that the bathroom systems and features sit separately from one another. This means one person can shower while another brushes their teeth or uses the restroom. I know it sounds odd, but it's all about the level of intimacy you share with your partner. This also means that you won't have to wait in line to shower or relax if part of the bathroom is occupied. Once you're nice and clean, pick out a new set of clothes from the wardrobe I mentioned, and off you go.
Once we're done taking in the water tanks, entertainment system, and all the other little knick-knacks in store, you can bet your bottom dollar that all will be taken care of. After all, German engineering is loved worldwide for several reasons, and Diamant is no exception. The rest of this daydream is in your hands to do as you wish. Go ahead, imagine yourself living out of what you see.
To make things easier to follow, I'm picking one of the available floorplans to run through. My choice is the largest of the three available units, the 650 SGD. Upon entering your unit, one of the first spaces you'll remark is the large forward-mounted U-shaped lounges sitting under a massive window, allowing you to enjoy your meals and talk with a view of the world outside. It's here that you'll spend most of your waking hours, but once it's time to rest, this space transforms into a large bedding area suitable for two people. Another two folks will be laying their head down in the rear bedroom, with split bedding. If you want a different bed layout, Fendt does offer other options, but, at a cost, of course.
Finally, the rear of the unit is reserved for nothing more than the bedroom. Again, this space is set up with two split beds, but optionally, you can opt for one massive bed. The remainder of the bedroom is reserved for countless storage bins overhead and more storage underneath the bedding, part of which is a pass-through storage bay accessible from the Diamant's exterior. Need more storage? Head back to the dinette and look up. Just remember to skip out on all the other storage options scattered all over the unit. In short, a lack of spaces where to put your belongings is not an issue for the Diamant.
