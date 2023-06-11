Space Acacia: The 3-in1 Space-Age Tent That Can Take Whatever Nature Throws at It

If the first days of summer got you feeling antsy about going out more, and you just happen to be a fan of camping, this one's for you: the "ultimate camping system" is here. Well, it's almost here.
Summer is the season for building memories and enjoying new experiences, and you must know what that's like if you're the outdoorsy type. Specifically for the adventurer who loves camping, Acacia proposes a new kind of tent inspired by inflatables and heavy-duty camping gear: a habitat that is easy to set up and ultra-compact when stored, very convenient and practical throughout the year, and that can fit the entire family in perfect comfort. It even floats on water, too, and we're not talking about surviving an accidental flood that might occur in a downpour, but "float" like a houseboat-type of structure.
This is the Space Acacia, one of the biggest viral products to hit crowdfunding this year. It's a hexagonal tent that packs all components into a single unit for maximum durability, weather resistance, and functionality. The developers, Jersey-based Acacia, present the Space Acacia as the "world's first 3-in-1 camping system" because it integrates the tarp, the canvas, and the mattress into a single product.
Because of this, setting it up is easier and more time-efficient. It takes under 20 minutes to assemble it from the moment you unzip the storage bag. Pop, Push, and Pump is all the effort you're going to have to make to set up camp: pop the walls out by pulling on the cord, push the roof upwards, and pump air into the mattress, and you're all set for whatever adventure you have in mind in the middle of nature.
Acacia says that the tent is tough enough to take whatever nature throws at it, whether that's heavy winds, rain, or colder temperatures. The tent is made of 300D waterproof Oxford cloth with integrated fiberglass poles, the canopy is 150D waterproof SFP50+ Oxford cloth, and the floor is made from the same material as SUPs (standup paddleboards). The floor here is the mattress, a 6-inch (152-mm)-thick 4-layer PVC inflatable mattress that can take a load of 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg), which the team tested by driving a van over it. It's tough enough to take some serious jumping by at least two kids without issue.
The mattress is covered with a removable and washable carpet that adds a certain homey touch to the space inside. Speaking of the interior, it can be further customized by choosing one of the 12 "fun" colors available or by adding add-ons like LED lights or a 330W power station. You also get four mesh pockets for storage, an AC port, and zippered windows on all walls and the roof, with screens to keep the bugs out.
The canopy serves a double purpose. In the summertime, it offers shade (and UV protection) and proper ventilation when you anchor it. In cold weather, you can wrap it around the tent, and it acts like an additional layer of insulation, maintaining a temperature at least 10ºF/6ºC warmer than the exterior temperature. This means the tent is almost all-season, with the makers rating it suitable for temperatures between 23°F/-5°C and 95°F/35°C. It can also withstand winds up to 40 mph (64.3 kph).
The Space Acacia is offered in two sizes, standard and XL. The former has a width of 39.4 inches (100 cm) and only one access door and is ideal for sleeping two or three people and one "fluffy friend." The latter is a two-door model with a width of 43.3 inches (110 cm) and can accommodate as many as six people – and, based on the marketing materials provided with the crowdfunding campaign, at least two pooches of medium size.
Jokes aside, the Space Acacia wants to be an easy, convenient, and highly practical solution to traditional camping, cutting down setup time and offering enhanced durability, all-season use, and multi-functionality. With its retro-futuristic design, it lives up to the "Space" name, except it's also usable on water. Because of the 3-in-1 construction and the materials in the floor, it can be easily set up on water to serve as a floating basecamp. It even has an anchor point that will allow you to tie it down to shore, lest you drift away in the dead of night.
"3-in-1 means flexibility and comfort," Acacia says. When planning for shorter getaways in nature, no one wants to be inconvenienced by too much gear that takes forever to set up. The Space Acacia is the cool-looking design that aims to replace it, while bringing new advantages to the table.
As of the moment of press, it's been doing one heck of a job of convincing campers: with 27 days to go into the campaign, it's already secured more than 2,400% of the original funding goal. Once it goes into production, MRSP is estimated at $1,236 for the standard model and $1,437 for the XL version.