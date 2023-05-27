GoBoat, the Inflatable Personal Watercraft, Brings the Party to Water Wherever You May Be

"Why row when you can go?" GoBoat asks. Why, indeed. As long as there's a body of water around, you can simply carry your compact inflatable to it, inflate it, connect the trolling motor, and be on your merry way.
That foldable inflatable is the GoBoat 2.0, a personal watercraft that aims to be the lightest and most compact way of moving on the water. As such, it's perfect for a variety of scenarios, from family vacations to fishing or hunting trips and even the daily commute if you're more of a daredevil type. Bring the fun – and the entire party – to the water, and stay there for as long as you wish or, at the very least, for as long as your battery lasts.
As a bonus, all this comes without the hassle of storage and moving issues, or so we're told.
GoBoat is an Oklahoma-based company that's been making the GoBoat inflatable PWC (personal water craft) since 2016, when it introduced the 1.0 version to crowdfunding. As of this month, the 2.0 version is available, retaining the strongest features of the predecessor but in a sturdier and sleeker form factor, with compatibility with a wider range of accessories.
Described as a hybrid between a powered boat, a paddle-board, and a kayak, the GoBoat packs the strongest features of these watercraft into a single product, but none of their respective downsides. It's a round-shaped inflatable with an inflatable seat, several levels of protection through the inclusion of failsafes, space for luggage or other accessories and gear, and a trolling motor that gets you to your destination with zero effort on your part.
Rated for a maximum payload of 300 lbs (136 kg), the GoBoat itself weighs only 57 lbs (26 kg) for the adult version (and 37 lbs/17 kg for the kid model) and can fold down into a backpack-sized pack that you can throw into the trunk of your car, under your desk at work, or in the home garage for longterm storage. The bottom line is that, unlike with watercraft like kayaks and boats, you won't have to worry about transport or storage because the GoBoat is small enough to put just about anywhere and not be in the way.
It'll definitely be more fun than driving, which you must be tired of already – a bit of novelty that could add spice and fun back into the daily grind. That sounds like an ad, but it's a promise that the maker makes to future customers.
Speaking of promises, GoBoat promises safety and highlights the two patented systems and the three air chambers that act as failsafes. One is the inflatable seat that becomes a flotation device in case the tube starts losing air, and the other is a motor cutoff switch attached to an ankle lanyard. In case the driver falls into the water, the motor will cut off to prevent injury to the driver or anyone else.
The GoBoat is offered in three sizes, kid, adult, and large, which offers extra storage options and is ideal for fishing. Each of these three styles is available in three color choices, and the maker also mentions "coming accessories" that will allow the creation of a donut-shaped floating dock that can hold as many as 20 people and substitute for a party venue.
Prices start at $683 for the kid model and $1,076 for the adult-sized, and pre-orders are now underway, with a June 5 estimated date for the start of deliveries. If a party on water or a water commute is your thing, or you're looking into watercraft that would make your fishing or hunting trips more fun and efficient, then maybe the GoBoat is an option worth considering.
The GoBoat 2.0 is the beefier, better-looking, and way more competent sibling of the GoBoat 1.0, so… "why row when you can go?"
Throw in extra customization with cup holders and fishing rods, storage nets, and a space for a cooler, and you got yourself a small but well-organized space that will serve you well, be it on a fishing trip, out partying with friends, or as you make your way to the office. GoBoat is adamant that the 2.0 model is perfect for the work commute, by the way: it will save you time because you'll no longer be stuck in traffic, and it will be more convenient if the waterway happens to be a shortcut.
The motor is a five-speed one with 35 Nm of torque and the ability to max out at 5 mph (8 kph), which is also the fastest you should want to go on an inflatable raft with an aluminum transom. The batteries are not included in the package, and that's something you should take into consideration when making a purchase.
