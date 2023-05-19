BMW Premieres Luxury Electric Boat With i3 Batteries and Hydrofoil Technology

BMW is like a Jack of all trades and, luckily, master of them all. Besides automobiles and motorcycles, the Bavarian luxury carmaker is constantly expanding into new markets, revealing surprisingly innovative products focused on climate neutrality and emission-free mobility. After it dabbed into electric bicycles a couple of years back, the brand is now dipping its toes into electric watercraft.
As surprising as this might be, BMW has debuted a futuristic-looking battery-powered watercraft at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Dubbed The Icon, the emission-free 43-foot (13.15-meter) luxury watercraft borrows components and technology from the carmaker's EVs and was designed and built in collaboration with boat manufacturer Tyde. BMW subsidiary Designworks took care of the aesthetics, and the result is more than stunning.
The project is not the first boat BMW's Designworks team has worked on, but it stands out through its unconventional look. And according to the two companies that created it, the example shown in France is not a one-off concept or another design study but a production-ready example of sustainable mobility.
"The Icon encapsulates a future-facing form of luxury. The innovative craft appeals with its unique design, and it also offers passengers a totally new experience of mobility. Here, amid an exclusive onboard ambiance, exquisite comfort converges with a significantly reduced environmental impact," the company says.
Using an electric powertrain for a boat this size is quite an achievement, as this type of drivetrain is usually employed on smaller boats. Moreover, the hydrofoils elevate the hull above the water and help reduce energy requirements by up to 80% compared to conventional boats, thus allowing the watercraft to cut through the water more efficiently.
If you're wondering about the range, the electric vessel is said to offer in excess of 50 nautical miles (approximately 62 miles or 100 kilometers) per charge.
Thanks to the transparent structure, those inside the boat can enjoy unobstructed views of the surroundings. While the massive floor-to-ceiling windows ensure a seamless connection with the sea, the overhead glass panels offer a direct connection with the sky.
The interior is equally impressive, looking like a luxury lounge area designed in green and blue shades to match the nautical theme. Six plush chairs that rotate 360 degrees are strategically placed on a luxurious carpet so that the occupants can enjoy breathtaking views. Moreover, each seat has its own tablet-based infotainment system that allows them to control the entertainment. Metal sheeting on the furniture pieces reflects the sunlight onto the floor, creating the illusion of waves on the water.
The automotive inspiration for the electric boat is also evident in the command station inside The Icon, which is located centrally on the deck and consists of a 6K 32-inch touchscreen display with a BMW iDrive-style interface and the same Operating System 8 that BMW vehicle owners use in their cars. It comes with support for voice commands in order to get info on range and weather reports. A yoke-stye wheel and an onboard Dolby Atmos sound system are also part of the command station. And just like the BMW iX and XM, the custom soundtrack has been created by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.
From its electric drive system and hydrofoil technology that allows high speeds, a reduction of drag, and no waves to its lavish lounge-like interior, The Icon sets new standards for emission-free luxury watercraft design.
This is not the first time the German carmaker is dabbing into mobility solutions on the water, as back in the 1950s, it built a one-off boat powered by a 3.2-liter V8 engine that was also used on the BMW 507 coupe, one of the rarest BMW models in the world produced from 1956 until 1959.
The Icon is touted as the "first battery-powered marine craft of its kind" and is equipped with six BMW i3 batteries with a cumulative capacity of 240 kWh. The battery pack sends power to a pair of 100 kW electric motors, which work in conjunction with yacht racing-inspired hydrofoil technology to propel the vessel to a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph/ 56 kph), with an operating speed of 24 knots, (28 mph/ 44 kph).
In terms of design, the emission-free BMW boat is quite spectacular, with a flat hull similar to a prism, a large entrance, and glass side walls. At the stern, there is a large boarding platform with a transom designed to slot easily into a floating jetty.
As mentioned, BMW and Tyde say the battery-powered Icon boat is a production-ready example, and they believe it could appeal to both commercial customers and private buyers. The prospect of sustainable journeys across the water and a serene experience due to the silent electric motors might indeed be appealing to modern-day customers, though we assume only a selet few will be able to afford it. BMW also mentions the watercraft is "underpinned by a platform concept offering comprehensive adaptability to individual wishes and needs," meaning that it could even serve as the basis for custom electric vessels.
