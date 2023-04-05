Tankoa's Kinda Superyacht Is Able to Offer the Picture-Perfect Luxury Yachting Experience

Apart from their imposing proportions, the superyachts of today impress through their lush interior spaces that envelop the owners and guests into an oasis of comfort and luxury. The Kinda superyacht built by Italian yard Tankoa Yachts is no exception, and the recently unveiled images of both its exterior and interiors are proof of that.
The 164-foot (50-meter) superyacht was unveiled to the public last year at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show and is the fourth hull in the yacht builder’s all-aluminum S501 series, which also includes the Vertige, Bintador, and Olokun vessels. Tankoa initially started to build Kinda on speculation, but it soon found a client for it, who took delivery of the yacht in April 2022.
Handcrafted to the owner’s specifications, Kinda is a stunning watercraft that blends comfort with modern elegance. It shares the same slender profile and sharp, vertical bow as its predecessors but is the first hull in the successful series to feature a huge pool on the foredeck and the second to come with hybrid propulsion.
The luxury motor yacht’s exterior design was signed off by renowned Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski, with naval architecture engineered by Studio Francesco Rogantin. It is built with an aluminum hull and superstructure, which has allowed for a generous interior volume of 496 gross tons. Just like its sister ships in the S501 series, Kinda is engineered for low consumption and long-range cruising, and the fact that it boasts a semi-displacement hull means it’s able to provide exceptional seakeeping and outstanding speeds.
Other noteworthy features outdoors include the spacious lounge on the main deck aft that boasts oversized sunpads, a dining area on the upper deck aft, as well as a beach club and a tender garage on the lower deck. The vessel also has a sundeck with a large sun pad, a few loungers, and an alfresco galley and pop-up tables for outdoor cooking.
Francesco Paszkowski Design is also responsible for the interior spaces, only here the designer has got a little help from Margherita Casprini. As Paszkowski said in a statement, the interiors are fully customized to the owners’ needs and onboard lifestyle and reflect their “desire for a contemporary and refined environment,” while also ensuring a seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces.
superyacht’s “coherent style is based on natural materials, glossy and matt finishes, nuances of soft, harmonious colors for the fabrics and dark contrasting shades for some furnishing accessories,” the designer adds.
Blending a neutral, soothing color palette with the soft textures of natural materials such as gray leather, brushed oak for floors and ceilings, and glossy Saint Laurent marbles in light tones, the living quarters are nothing short of spectacular.
The attention to detail in the main salon is mind-blowing, with a plush L-shaped sofa, a formal dining area for ten people, and a sleek champagne-colored chaise lounge near the windows. The lacquered ceiling accentuated by leather panels reflects the floor setting and makes the space seem even bigger than it is.
Accommodation on board the Kinda superyacht is offered for up to twelve guests in six lush cabins, with a full-beam VIP suite and an oversized owner’s cabin on the main deck for superior comfort. The latter is an opulent space fitted with a king-size bed, a sitting area, a vanity, and en-suite bathroom. The vessel can also carry nine crew members to ensure a relaxed yachting experience for guests onboard.
The sculptural main staircase is the first thing that catches the eye when entering the yacht. Made of polished stainless steel and wood, this staircase is meant to act as a central pillar of the yacht.
As already mentioned, Kinda is the second hull in the series to be fitted with an environmentally-friendly propulsion system, offering three cruising modes: diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric, and full electric. When using the latter two, Kinda will offer virtually silent cruising with significantly reduced emissions.
Powered by twin diesel-electric MTU (8V 4000 M54) 1,000hp engines, this yacht can really move through the water. It will comfortably sail at 12 knots and can reach a top speed of 18 knots. It uses both main diesel engines for propulsion and one diesel generator to feed the hotel loads. At 12 knots, it can provide a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles.
