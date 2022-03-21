Fourth Hybrid Yacht in Tankoa's 164 Ft. Series Touches the Water for the First Time

Italian shipbuilder Tankoa is assiduously working on delivering its fourth yacht in its 50 m (164 ft), all-aluminum series. The vessel has recently marked a new milestone, touching the water for the first time.
The luxurious vessel is based on Tankoa’s S501 platform and was designed by Francesco Paszkowski. It has three sisters that are also part of the 164 ft fleet: Vertige, Bintador (which comes with hybrid propulsion), and Olokun. Details suggest that this fourth one’s called Kinda.
Tankoa is anything but modest about its S501 yachts and boasts of them being the most efficient ones on the market, offering "the lowest consumption we ever heard of". It also takes pride in the vessels' superior engineering and hull design.
Two propulsion systems are available for the 50-meter series: traditional and hybrid, and this fourth hull comes with the latter, being the second yacht in the series to feature hybrid propulsion. Kinda uses a MAN/Siemens system and offers three cruising modes: full electric, diesel-electric, and diesel-mechanical.
With its aluminum hull and a volume of less than 500 GT, this relatively silent yacht can sail at a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph).
The Tankoa hull in discussion blends comfort with modern elegance in a sleek, timeless design. It comes with glass bulwarks and fold-out balconies that offer a gorgeous, uninterrupted view of the water and the surrounding landscape. It is full of wide, open spaces and relaxation areas, and it is the first yacht in the 50-meter series to come with a swimming pool on the main deck forward. Kinda can accommodate up to 12 guests.
Tankoa announced the sale of this fourth all-aluminum 164 ft yacht in November 2020 and it plans to deliver it to its owner by the end of this April. Meanwhile, the fifth hull in the series is also in the works, with the estimated delivery date being the end of 2022.
