Bahamas Cruiser Is a Compact Superyacht Concept for Coastal Cruising

Feadship, one of the best-known names in the yacht building industry, has unveiled the first renderings for a new superyacht concept at The Palm Beach International Boat Show. The Dutch company has a rich history in the field. This allows us to expect nothing short of extraordinary.
Feadship is one of the oldest shipbuilders around, having been originally founded in 1949. Though the company as we know it today is only 11 years old, the team of designers, engineers, and builders forming it have decades of experience in the field. The yard has a great number of older yacht models still in operation today all over the world, attesting to the high quality of their designs.
The recently unveiled concept is a 120-foot (36.5-meter) aluminum motor yacht baptized Bahamas Cruiser. Described by the company as “a compact superyacht conceived for short breaks and coastal cruising,” the sleek new vessel will actually be equally capable of cruising the Mediterranean, the French Riviera, or another spectacular coastline, despite the West Atlantic archipelago in its name.
The design is a joint effort between De Voogt Naval Architects and FM Architettura and is meant to sail the high seas cleanly and efficiently thanks to its hybrid propulsion system.
In terms of exterior design, the Bahamas Cruiser is envisioned with a modern look characterized by clean and clear-cut lines and a smart layout. The overall sleek aesthetic, combined with eco-friendly technology, is sure to appeal to both young and old yachting enthusiasts.
These full-height windows and 7.9-foot (2.4-meter) high ceilings on the main deck create bright and airy interior spaces flooded by natural light. Moreover, this configuration will offer guests onboard spectacular ocean views. The interior design is also modern, pairing a subtle, neutral, and soothing color palette with a series of shiny and matte materials.
Accommodation on board is offered for up to 10 guests across four luxurious staterooms on the lower deck, and the living quarters also have high ceilings for a breezy atmosphere. Two of the guest cabins can be turned into VIP suites with an adjoining private lounge. As on many modern superyachts, the owner will benefit from a lavish master stateroom that comes complete with a large ensuite bathroom and its own seating area for private lounging.
The Bahamas Cruiser concept also provides the option of fold-down bulwarks on the aft deck to further expand the living space and highlight the connection to the surrounding sea. A teak alternative from “reconstituted stone and powdered marble mixed with resin” is also on the cards, according to Feadship.
In terms of propulsion, the Bahamas Cruiser will be equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric system that relies on generators coupled to electric azimuthing thrusters to endow the vessel with a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31 kph) and a range of 3,300 nautical miles (around 3,800 miles or 6,100 km). The shipyard says the generator and engine combination will also be able to run on bio-fuel to significantly cut emissions.
The recently unveiled concept is a 120-foot (36.5-meter) aluminum motor yacht baptized Bahamas Cruiser. Described by the company as “a compact superyacht conceived for short breaks and coastal cruising,” the sleek new vessel will actually be equally capable of cruising the Mediterranean, the French Riviera, or another spectacular coastline, despite the West Atlantic archipelago in its name.
The design is a joint effort between De Voogt Naval Architects and FM Architettura and is meant to sail the high seas cleanly and efficiently thanks to its hybrid propulsion system.
In terms of exterior design, the Bahamas Cruiser is envisioned with a modern look characterized by clean and clear-cut lines and a smart layout. The overall sleek aesthetic, combined with eco-friendly technology, is sure to appeal to both young and old yachting enthusiasts.
These full-height windows and 7.9-foot (2.4-meter) high ceilings on the main deck create bright and airy interior spaces flooded by natural light. Moreover, this configuration will offer guests onboard spectacular ocean views. The interior design is also modern, pairing a subtle, neutral, and soothing color palette with a series of shiny and matte materials.
Accommodation on board is offered for up to 10 guests across four luxurious staterooms on the lower deck, and the living quarters also have high ceilings for a breezy atmosphere. Two of the guest cabins can be turned into VIP suites with an adjoining private lounge. As on many modern superyachts, the owner will benefit from a lavish master stateroom that comes complete with a large ensuite bathroom and its own seating area for private lounging.
The Bahamas Cruiser concept also provides the option of fold-down bulwarks on the aft deck to further expand the living space and highlight the connection to the surrounding sea. A teak alternative from “reconstituted stone and powdered marble mixed with resin” is also on the cards, according to Feadship.
In terms of propulsion, the Bahamas Cruiser will be equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric system that relies on generators coupled to electric azimuthing thrusters to endow the vessel with a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31 kph) and a range of 3,300 nautical miles (around 3,800 miles or 6,100 km). The shipyard says the generator and engine combination will also be able to run on bio-fuel to significantly cut emissions.