Spitfire Superyacht Concept Pays Homage to the Iconic WW2 Combat Aircraft

“Meaningful innovation starts with asking new questions.” That’s the mantra engineers at Lateral Naval Architects live by, and their impressive portfolio of highly-specialized commercial and paramilitary vessels is a testament to that. The UK-based studio has announced their latest superyacht design, called Spitfire, which was created in collaboration with Bannenberg & Rowell and is introduced as a superyacht concept that answers the demand of today’s owners for informal and flexible living.

7 photos Photo: Lateral Naval Architects