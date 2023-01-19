This Imposing Superyacht Concept Was Inspired by the Early Ming Dynasty Ships

Owning a yacht is considered the ultimate status symbol, so the world’s wealthiest are looking to invest their wads into unique designs that will provide them with over-the-top experiences. It’s for them that superyachts like the new He concept are made.
Designed by Anthony Glasson of M51 Concepts design studio, which specializes in “modern, stylish and functional yacht designs,” the He concept motor yacht measures 256 feet (78 meters) in length and was inspired by the great wooden junk sailing ships of 14th century Chinese explorer Zheng He and the early Ming dynasty ships.
Glasson has revealed the renderings for his latest superyacht concept, and they show an imposing vessel with a distinctive color and unique lines. “The design echoes temple architecture which gives the yacht a unique look and subtle design cues from traditional Chinese design,” Anthony Glasson mentioned.
According to the designer, once the right owner and the right shipyard are found, the motor yacht would be built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and it would have a 45-foot (13.8-meter) beam and 12.5-foot (3.8-meter) draught.
The superyacht’s unique look is achieved through a combination of design elements inspired by traditional architecture, the early Ming dynasty boats - noticeable in the concept’s distinctive bow and stern lines - and Chinese temples.
The interior of the yacht, meanwhile, boasts a modern Chinese minimalist design emphasized by luxurious monochrome fabrics, carved wood, and simple, delicate motifs. All these elements tied together create the organic feel of the yacht.
M51 Concepts envisioned the superyacht with a spacious lounge and aft dining area on the main deck. A glass-enclosed walkway connects the sleeping quarters and the dining and lounging area, resembling a ‘dragon gate.’ What is that, you want to know? It’s an architectural design feature used to build structures in accordance with the feng shui philosophy. It implies leaving an empty hole through a building to allow dragons to flow through structures.
In terms of accommodation, the vessel will be able to take on up to 12 guests in eight cabins. There will be an owner’s suite, four VIPs, and three twin staterooms.
On the upper deck, the designer envisioned a shared entertainment area with a generous outdoor seating area for no less than 32 diners, which would make the yacht ideal for large families or friendly gatherings. There are also entertainment spaces inside, like a mah-jong and karaoke bar.
The superyacht also boasts a partially enclosed glass sundeck with Jacuzzi. The glass ceiling design gives the impression of a “dragon's back,” due to the scaly appearance of the overhead glazing. This will be a perfect spot for guests to enjoy beautiful views of their surroundings.
The He superyacht wouldn’t be complete without a touch and go helipad, but the designer says it could also be configured with a helicopter hanger aft, thus creating more room for toy storage.
