UAE One Is a Mammoth Megayacht With National Flagship Potential

Many countries in the world have a navy flagship, but the United Arab Emirates is not one of them. A sultan in the country, whose name has not been disclosed, wants to put the Middle Eastern country on the list of nations that do have an official flagship, so they took matters into their own hands and collaborated with Milan-based designer Enzo Manca on creating a new megayacht concept specifically for this purpose.
The duo came up with a spectacular 459-foot (140-meter) watercraft that is “very different from the usual megayachts” and truly worthy of being designated as the country’s flagship.
Christened UAE One, this oddly shaped, awe-inspiring conceptual design will still be a unique megayacht thirty years from now. Though it was tailored specifically for the United Arab Emirates, it reminisces traditional defense ships, mainly U.S. aircraft carriers, as it has an imposing tower (the primary flight control on aircraft carriers) rising above the rest of the vessel and two heliports. However, the vessel boasts a unique curvaceous silhouette like nothing we’ve seen before and expansive circular decks that house various luxury amenities.
“The idea of UAE One was born in 2020, during a very special meeting between me and a sultan of the United Arab Emirates on vacation in Italy,” the boat designer stated. “The sultan was very clear and categorical, he wanted something really special and unique.”
While the term superyacht might have been loosely used to describe large vessels, in this case, it is used literally. The UAE is ginormous and offers space galore to offer guests on board an unforgettable yachting experience. As mentioned, it measures 459 feet (140 meters) in length, 92 feet (28 meters) in width, and towers 130 feet (40 meters) over the water. It spans nine decks and has 30,000 square feet (2,800 square meters) of interior space.
The owner (or captain if this indeed becomes the official national flagship) will benefit from a private suite with a luxurious design. Guests will be accommodated in 14 mini apartments, eight master cabins, and five super suites.
Most megayachts generally carry larger crews to maintain the yacht and offer a spectacular level of service, and UAE One would be no exception. The yacht has no less than 35 cabins for about 65 crew members.
The concept yacht is envisioned with tinted, mirrored windows and a strong militant style that adds to the privacy element. Special attention was also paid to designated areas for international meetings, like private meeting rooms and even a press area for briefings.
Easy ship-to-shore transport was also an important aspect to take into consideration when creating this stunning vessel. The UAE One is designed with an impressive arsenal of vehicles for land, air, and sea. It has a “mini-internal port” for a small fleet of tenders and a submarine. There is also a hangar described as “sheltering the presidential helicopter” and two helipads suitable for choppers up to 55 feet (17 meters) long.
As for lounging and entertainment, the vessel’s main deck will include a stunning transversal swimming pool. A huge circular lounging area with a cozy fireplace can be found on the foredeck. The UAE One is also equipped with a wellness center with a spa and gym, a generous swim platform for ocean dips, and various alfresco lounges for guests to lie in the sun.
No details on the propulsion system have been revealed, but we can only imagine this mammoth yacht will need some serious horsepower to cut through the waves.
