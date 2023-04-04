Candela Slams Into the American Outdoor Boating Scene With Center Console Hydrofoil

In 2014, a group of engineers and like-minded people got together to create a new way of making boats move. After 10,000+ hours, the Candela C-Pod took shape in 2016. From there, a new brand was born, one that would shape the boating industry for years to come.
As for today, Swedish-born Candela has announced a variation of the C-8 designed for the outdoor lover and fisherman or woman. That's right, the C-8 is receiving a Center Console (CC) variation, and there are countless reasons why we need to know about this machine. Did I mention that this variation, just like the classic C-8, is an entirely electric beauty?
According to a recent press release from Candela, the top-selling model of boat styles in the U.S. is center console vessels, with around 50,000 units sold each year. What does this mean for this electrically inclined manufacturer or any for that matter? It means a massive market to tap into. For example, the CC starts off at $390,000 (€355,600 at current exchange rates). You do the math. Let's see what's in store with this one.
Starting with the propulsion system of the CC, we need to take a closer look at the C-Pod and how it functions. One of the most attractive features of the C-Pod is the presence of two permanent magnet motors, strong enough to carry the C-8 and any other Candela vessels around at speeds of up to 30 knots (35 mph). Part two of the story is the fact that the CC uses hydrofoil technology to reduce drag. With this tech and a 69 kWh Polestar 2 battery, 57 nautical miles (66 miles) can be achieved.
Sure, it may not sound like a whole lot of range, but remember, this is an entirely electric ship. And with that, an array of other benefits is in store. For example, it's silent and produces zero emissions, whether CO2 or noise, and generates close to zero wake, ensuring that local wildlife is left virtually undisturbed as you fly by. The lack of noise is also a benefit in your ventures of catching the perfect fish.
the hull. It also stands as the base for the C-8's modularity and the ability to accommodate an array of daily activities. For example, the deck allows guests to access local waters via 360 degrees of clearance around the central furnishings.
Starting at the front of the CC, we can see the presence of two grab bars meant to help you and your fellow guests to climb onto the bow of the ship and pull off their very own Titanic scene. The hydrofoil action ensures that your knees aren't exposed to stress. Once stopped, why not dive into local waters? The rear of the CC also has such a feature, but this time, this platform is specifically designed for swimming guests.
Speaking of the rear of the CC, I want to attract your attention to the dinette. Aside from being the place where you'll enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, it's also a spot where you can take in some sunlight. At a moment's notice, the table drops down, the seats too, and you're ready to tan. To help set the mood, an in-hull sound system is also in place. From here, the wheelhouse accommodates two people, and at the front of the CC, another lounge is in place with two face-to-face seating benches.
Well, relaxation aside, I mentioned that the CC is designed for some serious angling adventures. Part of the story is the way the CC is designed from the hull down. The C-Pod is there to help you move along silently and without spooking the local prey, and the 360 degrees of access around the hull allows you to cast your lure wherever you spot movement. Looking at the images in the gallery, one variation of the CC showcases fishing rods lined up on the edge of the hardtop, dragging bait along at whatever speed you're cruising at.
when we roll into shallow waters? Well, it's a $390K boat, and for this sort of cash, you can bet your bottom dollar this won't be a problem. At the heart of the CC sits the C-Controller. It's an onboard computer that relies on input from various sensors scattered throughout the boat to properly adjust the foil positioning in real time. In short, the controller is constantly adjusting foil depth based on wave motion and size, wind, and even varying load weights.
Put all this and more together, drop at least $390K, options and upgrades not included, and get yourself a day boat that's setting a new standard for short-range trips and adventures. Did I mention that Candela makes a huge deal out of the fact that the C-Pod will only need to be tended to after 2,000 hours of use?
As for Candela themselves, we've been seeing this crew hard at work for a few years now, and as time goes on, their name is getting more and more attention. In short, this is one of the teams you need to look out for if you want to get your hands on an electrified and very modern boat. How far will they take things this year?
